A 51-year-old Papillion man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jason Stoolman was sentenced in Omaha by District Judge Brian C. Buescher, according to a news release. Stoolman also will serve a five-year term of supervised release and pay $18,000 in restitution.

According to the release, Stoolman was found to be distributing child pornography via the messaging app Kik on Sept. 20, 2020. He uploaded child pornography to Kik between February 2021 and April 2021, the release states, and his residence was searched on March 23, 2021, with officers recovering about 1,420 files involving prepubescent children from an iPad.

The case was investigated by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.