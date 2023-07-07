Diners won't have to watch much longer to check out Papillion's newest Tex-Mex eatery.

On The Border has a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at 4 p.m. with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

The chain of casual Tex-Mex restaurants will make its Nebraska debut at 8810 S. 71st Plaza, the former home of Pizza Ranch before it left Sarpy County in November 2021.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be partnering with On The Border to help launch the brand in Nebraska,” Amy Morrison, the franchisee along with Bryant Morrison, said in a March news release.

The Morrisons already have a location in South Dakota that's been successful. They plan to open two more locations over the next few years.

"We’re eager to expand with the brand and bring its iconic Tex-Mex offerings to new guests," Amy Morrison said.

Tim Ward, CEO of On The Border, said the Morrisons are excellent partners to expand into Nebraska for the first time.

"I trust that with their experience, we’re going to see a lot of success in Lincoln and Omaha and the surrounding communities," Ward said.

On The Border describes itself as the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Its menu features margaritas and mesquite wood flavor grilled dishes.