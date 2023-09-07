Thursday’s opening round Metro Tournament clash between Titans and Chieftains was “kind of fun” with history between both coaching staffs, especially the head coaches.

Papillion-La Vista South defeated Bellevue East 3-2 in the Round of 16 Thursday.

With the win they advance to Friday’s quarterfinal game against their rivals Papio, who won 7-1 over Omaha Burke.

But from the dugouts, both head coaches faced off in a matchup that was more commonly found in Bellevue in the 2010s.

Current Titans head coach Tom Horton, who took over for Dan Hogan (2003-18) in 2019, was head coach for the Chieftains for nine seasons from 2010-18. Opposite him for the Battle of Bellevue for three years was Casie Onken, who took over for Horton in the Bellevue East dugout but was at West for eight seasons from 2005-13.

“We talk all the time,” Onken said. “And it's funny because we kind of know what the other is probably going to do in each situation just because we've done it and there's no real secrets between the two teams because we played each other, we scrimmage each other, I mean, and most of us know most of their players on both sides.

“So it makes it kind of fun, and I think both of us knew it was going to kind of be a dog-fest, a fight today. And that it was going to be whoever, at the end of the seven innings, was on top. And we thought it was going to be a close one. I think both of us thought that, and it was.”

Horton, who had Onken’s sister and current assistant coach Whitney Wilson on his staff previously at East, added that there is certainly still a strong connection. He had also coached six Chieftains in travel ball.

The Chieftains got on the board first, however, as starting pitcher Alisha McMurtry drove in a run with an RBI groundout.

An RBI single by Haley Anderson pulled the Titans even, but Bellevue East restored their lead with a single by Val Fitzgerald in the top of the fourth.

“I feel like we had some opportunities too offensively and needed to really get a little more aggressive at the plate on our end, I think,” Onken said. “But we did get some key hits and that was good. So some positives too.”

In the bottom half of the following inning, an apparent error (recorded by both teams as an RBI single by Shayla Warak) scored the game-tying run for the Titans, and Toria Rother put them ahead with an RBI single.

“I was just telling them we had some good quality at bats,” Horton said. “I really liked the way they did scratch it together and we had to do some small ball and we had some really good baserunning.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with this team, especially as young as they are. We don't waste our at bats. They're looking for their pitches, they know the situations. We've kind of got a theme running right now, ‘Pass the bat.’ And so they're taking team teammate ABs the entire time. Nobody gets real individual or selfish about everything, and so that's a big piece of as they're constantly supporting each other to get those hits.”

Horton is high on Rother and fellow freshman Hannah Winans, who earned the win in relief for starting pitcher Kaleigh Fuller (4 IP, four hits, two runs, two strikeouts). Winans went three innings with one hit and three strikeouts.

“They do complement each other a little bit,” Horton said. “One's up and in, the other one's kind of up and out. One's got a little bit better changeup, and the biggest thing I like about them is their command, they don't get rattled in the circle. They go play their game and they hit their spots. They've done a really good job with that which allows us to compete.”

Similarly, the Chieftains are also a young team, playing several freshmen and sophomores around the field. Onken expects the team to bounce back well from a narrow defeat.

“The positive is that they really try to improve one percent better every day, that's kind of been our motto and we've tried to pick things out that we feel like we can focus on that day and they've been doing very well on that,” she said. “I do feel like they're going to start, I feel like they're gonna make the turn but every time I feel like we're going to, like I felt today we had a good opportunity and had some chances, and I do think they’re gonna get there, but it’s gonna take us another day.”

Simultaneously on an adjoining field at Papillion Landing, the Monarchs scored two runs in each of the first (RBI hits by Maizey Carpenter and Morgan Byrd) and second (Kamira Boris, Carpenter) innings. A three-run third (error, solo home run by Avery Wolfe) put Papio ahead 7-0. The Monarchs would go on to win 10-3.

Earlier scores

Omaha Central 16, Omaha Bryan (play-in)

Gretna 13, Omaha North 0

Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue West 2

Millard South 12, Gretna East 5