A pair of Sarpy County venues will join dozens in opening their doors to the public this weekend.

For a second year, 62 historic, creative and cultural spaces — many often closed to the masses — across metro Omaha will allow visitors a free, inside look at some of the city’s unique and interesting places.

The event, created by Omaha by Design, is called Open Omaha. This year, there are more locations to explore and an upgraded app for download that features a map to guide visitors.

New sites include the North Omaha Trail, KIOS Public Radio, B&B Sports Academy and the new Omaha Public Library Downtown Branch.

Papillion City Hall and the Vivere Apartments at La Vista City Centre are also joining the list of venues to represent Sarpy County.

The locations are grouped into categories: Art+Life, City Lights, Community Makers, Design/Build, Historic Stories, Sacred Spaces and Workplace. Last year, the event drew more than 6,000 visitors, and organizers expect an even larger turnout this year.

“This is a great way to encourage folks to get out and explore their own city,” said Scott Dobbe, executive director of Omaha by Design.

Dobbe said that with the additional sites this year, visitors will find it hard to visit them all.

“If anyone were to say there’s not much to do in town, I think we would counter with this,” he said. “Sometimes there’s so much happening, and some of it is just beneath the surface.”

A list of participating sites can be found at openomaha.org or using a free Open Omaha app available on Apple or Android devices. Hours are listed on the app, and some sites are not open both Saturday and Sunday.