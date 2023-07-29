The Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors plans to continue its efforts to meet every-growing energy demands.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, directors are expected to vote on a proposed near-term generation resource plan.

OPPD said its solution to meet the near-future generation needs of the thriving communities it serves would require an estimated capital investment of more than $2 billion and would nearly double the district’s nameplate capacity, or maximum rated generation output, by 2030.

“The generation growth reflected in this plan is unprecedented,” OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez said.

OPPD remains committed to its Power with Purpose generation expansion projects, according to spokesperson Jodi Baker.

To date, these include Turtle Creek Station (450 megawatts), Standing Bear Lake Station (150 MW) and Platteview Solar (81 MW), with more renewables coming, she said.

In addition, the utility proposes adding more megawatts of wind and solar and natural gas-fueled resources. It also plans to provide 320 megawatts of added fuel capacity and fuel oil storage at existing generation facilities for additional winter capacity and system resiliency.

While this resource plan will take approximately a decade to execute, it is estimated that more than 90% of new load would be served by renewable sources with these additions once all the resources are operating, Baker said.

The August meeting comes a few weeks after the utility held meetings for public input on a route for a new high-voltage 23-transmission line from its Cass County balancing station, northwest of Murray, to its Turtle Creek station, currently under construction at 168th Street and Fairview Road near Springfield.

Although the transmission line is also planning for the future, it’s different that the generation resource plan, Baker said.

“The transmission line we’re adding is something that’s been in the works for years, long ahead of our latest near-term generation addition proposal,” she said. “The generation additions to respond to energy growth usage are actually unrelated to this transmission line. The main goals of this transmission line are to maintain and increase reliability and resiliency of our electric system.”