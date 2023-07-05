The Omaha Public Power District is planning two public open houses to discuss a new transmission line running from Cass County to Sarpy County.

OPPD will share information, respond to questions and take feedback on the new 23-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line, according to a news release.

The meetings are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Springfield Community Center at 104 Main St. and on Thursday, July 13 at the Louisville High School Gymnasium at 202 W. Third St.

The Cass-to-Sarpy Transmission Project would connect the Cass County Balancing Station off Mill Road northwest of Murray to the new Turtle Creek Balancing Station under construction near 168th Street and Fairview Road.

"OPPD must build this line to ensure reliability and resiliency of the electric system as our area’s energy needs continue to grow," the public utility said in a release.

The utility said it's in the early stage of planning for the project, including developing a network of potential routes. OPPD wants customers who live or work in the vicinity of the project to provide input on the project.

A final route is expected to be selected in several months, aiming to create the least impact to the community while also weighing environmental, social and engineering constraints, according to OPPD.

The utility has been in discussion with regional officials at the the Southwest Power Pool for about a decade over the line, which would expand the reach and capabilities of the OPPD electrical grid.

Find more at tinyurl.com/newoppdline. Those who cannot attend one of the meetings are invited to give feedback by calling 402-881-8280.