Papillion Days started with a fire truck in 1947.

The Papillion Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1942 and got its first fire apparatus in the August 1947 — the result of significant fundraising activities.

"As a thank you back to the community, the fire department put on a celebration," said Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, during a program Friday at the Sump Memorial Library in downtown Papillion.

That first modern Papillion Days included a demonstration of the new fire truck along with a parade, a barbecue, dancing, a baseball game against Springfield and the exhibition of a movie.

"It was noted in the Papillion Times that there were more cars in Papillion for the one-day celebration than the entire history of the town previously and that parking was a commodity," Justman said. "So some things you'll see in this (presentation) have changed over the years and some things haven't changed, like finding a good parking spot."

Other celebrations predate that gathering, which was the kick-off of the modern Papillion Days. Justman said the Old Settlers Picnic had been held in Papillion prior to that, but the celebration of the early settlers of the Nebraska Territory bounced around different locations in Sarpy and Douglas counties.

"Eventually, they landed in Springfield," Justman said. "They would get together and socialize and have a picnic and debate about who was the oldest and who had been here here the first, and so that's really how some of those early celebrations started."

Other early gatherings included a cornerstone dedication in 1922 and a large community barbecue. But it was the firefighters' event in 1947 that reflected a "community-wide celebration, coming together as the village of Papillion ... rather than one of these one-off events that took place periodically."

Floats were huge in the early years of Papillion Days.

"These were not just a flatbed truck with some decorations from Oriential Trading," Justman said. "These were elaborate flaots that were handmade from either paper mache or fabric."

Over the years, the celebration grows. Themes were prevalent in the '60s and '70s. Outside groups soon joined Papillion residents in the festivities.

In 1972, the festival moved from mid-summer to June, moving it away from the Sarpy County Fair and seeking cooler weather. That shift led to Papillion Days becoming associated with Father's Day weekend.

The responsibility for Papillion Days also shifted from the volunteer firefighters, with occasional assistance from the commercial club, to the Papillion Chamber of Commerce in 1953. In 1998, after the chamber organized into Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, it moved to the Papillion Community Foundation.

What remained constant is the point of Papillion Days: "This is a time to celebrate the community and celebrate the past history," Justman said.

That doesn't mean that Papillion Days has been without controversy.

"There's been a debate, off and on through he years, about beer sales and alcohol," Justman said. "There's been debate recently about this."

A beer garden, and associated dancing, was conspicuously absent from this year's Papillion Days, as it has been since 2019. Addressing this in a Facebook comment, the Papillion Community Foundation said it has instead encouraged people to support area small businesses, saying it "decided to leave the alcohol sales to the professionals" such as the American Legion.

Justman said that, in 1982, there was a dispute over beer gardens with the fire department that prompted some division. At the time, the department was in charge of the beer garden, which helped raise funds for their efforts.

"The fire department did not partake in the Papillion Days parade," Justman said. "You can see them there standing on the sidelines as the parade goes by."

Afterwards, the department and city reconsolidated, which included a staged photo for the newspaper, agreeing to a resolution about the beer garden.

Along with lost traditions, Justman said there's also been some lost history of Papillion Days. He asked that anyone who has documentation of Papillion Days, particularly from its early years but even the '80s or '90s, the Sarpy County Museum would be interested in them.

"We want to do our best to try to document some of this, some of the gaps that I'm missing in this presentation," Justman said.