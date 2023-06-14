Tucked inside the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan area is a nature area seemingly undisturbed by the passage of time.

It’s a place where visitors are welcomed by the chirping of birds and the rustling of leaves from a soft breeze.

Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue, which was chosen this year to participate in the Nebraska Passport Program, is stretched out more than 1,500 acres offering 17 miles of trails – some natural, others man-made.

“I love the place,” said Ann Dooley of Lincoln during a recent visit.

Emily Prauner, director of donor and visitors services, shares the sentiment.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Prauner said.

With such a large area, it’s no wonder there are so many fun things to do — for all ages. This includes summer camps for children ages 3 through 15.

“It’s exciting to see kids out here in the forest,” said Dana Meyer, manager of marketing and events. “Part of our mission is to inspire future generations to care for the natural world.”

These weeklong day camps are divided into four age divisions, each with its own theme. They’re continuing through the end of July, Meyer said.

“These camps are really popular,” she said. “In fact, we are almost sold out.”

A trip to the forest would not be complete without a tour of the Raptor Woodland Refuge where some two dozen rescued raptors now call home.

This outdoor area near the forest’s nature center allows the public close-up views of falcons, eagles, owls, and hawks.

Some live there for public viewing, others are taken to schools, libraries and other places in the community to educate the public about their amazing characteristics.

Visitors are always encouraged to take a hike on the many different trails, an experience unlike any other in the metropolitan area. Hikers can enjoy different ecosystems, from a lush forest to prairie to wetlands.

Popular among hikers is the Riverview Boardwalk, a one-mile trail that includes views of the Missouri River. It also offers access for wheelchairs and strollers.

One of the longer trails covers 1.87 miles going past Hidden Lake near the Missouri River.

The forest frequently sponsors hikes with a specific theme, such as the full moon hike, invasive species hike, sunset hike to name a few.

Not all activities are outdoors. The Fontenelle Forest Nature Center offers indoor fun, too, including Habitat Hollow, a nature-based play area where children learn about animals on display and make nature discoveries as they explore.

The center also houses the Baright Gallery, which features exhibits about nature and the rich history of the forest. It’s current exhibit, through December 2024, is “Nebraska’s Deep Roots” focusing on the Fontenelle Trading Post.

In 1823, a trading post was constructed on the banks of the Missouri River, located within the boundaries of present-day Fontenelle Forest. The post became an important connection between the major fur trade center in St. Louis and the fur trappers who lived in the Rocky Mountains.

The exhibit tells the story of that post in celebration of its 200th anniversary.

The forest also sponsors speaker series and many educational programs.

Prauner, described the primary mission of the forest as a “three-legged stool”

“It’s conservation and land management, education and recreation,” she said.

When it comes to land management, forest officials in recent years have been activity removing invasive species that pose problems for birds and native trees, Prauner said.

Because of this removal effort, the forest is seeing an increase in native grasses, butterflies, insects and more, she said.

“We do a lot of prairie restructuring,” Prauner said.

Work continues on Acorn Acres, a one-acre natural playscape that will provide children a unique opportunity to explore the outdoors through unstructured play, inspiring future generations to care for and be good stewards of the earth.

Completion should be done in the fall, Prauner said.

Individuals and families can pay daily admission fees or choose to become members of the forest. There are currently about 7,000 members.

“We’ve had members for 50 years,” Prauner said. “The forest means so much to so many people.”

Dooley, the visitor from Lincoln, has a membership and regularly makes the drive to Bellevue.

“There’s no other park like this,” Dooley said.

Another admirer is Bob Phillips of Bellevue, who said Fontenelle Forest is the greatest place to be.

“They have the nicest people,” Phillips said. “If it’s not raining or snowing, I’m out here walking.”

The forest also oversees Neale Woods in north Omaha offering seven miles of trails on 560 acres.

Fontenelle Forest officials are obviously excited about being chosen once again to participate in the Nebraska Passport Program.

“We were in the program a few years ago,” Meyer said. “There’s an application process every year. We do apply ourselves. It’s one of 70 stops that we’re pretty excited about. We’ll get a lot of additional visitors, which is out goal: to get more people through the door.”