Omaha's Minne Lussa perform in the opening slot during the first day of the Outlandia Music Festival at Falconwood Park in Bellevue on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Prior rain storms led to a hot, muggy start to the festival, but it didn't deter music lovers from enjoying Outlandia's opening day. Lord Huron is set to headline Friday evening and Modest Mouse will close things down Saturday night.