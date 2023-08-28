Papillion has exhibitions for five area artists on display in public art galleries across the community, with two of those art exhibitions closing this week.

Therese Guy is showing her "Wonderful World of Gourds Collection" from her Turtlewoman Productions at the Papillion Library Gallery through Thursday, Aug. 30.

Guy is a Papillion artist who will work on commission, and her collection at the library displays a variety of objets d'art themed around gourds.

James Clark is showing his pencil drawings at the Papillion Library Gallery through Friday, Aug. 31.

Clark is a self-taught photorealistic artist from Papillion. He picked up pencil drawing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He specialists in portraits, memorials, pets, cars and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Mia Alexander has an exhibition at Papillion City Hall through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Alexander is a recent graduate of Papillion La Vista High School, where she helped paint a mural at the school. She is studying studio art at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Rhonda Bruggeman and Mallory Grundman both have exhibitions at Papillion Landing through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Bruggeman is a glass artists whose art focuses on her love of the outdoors. She uses powered glass to create fused glass paintings and also works in pottery.

Grundman's collection has a theme of nature. She explores different textures and processes, and most of her work is inspired by connections to her family.

Hours at Papillion Public Library, 222 N. Jefferson St., are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hours at Papillion City Hall, 122 E. Third St., are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The gallery is located on the second floor, which is behind a secured public entrance to the building.

Hours at Papillion Landing, located at 1046 W. Lincoln St., are Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

