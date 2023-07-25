What began as a review board for the then-new SumTur Amphitheater in 2007 has blossomed alongside the arts scene in Papillion into a new foundation with a broader purpose.

The Papillion Arts Foundation recently took over for the Papillion Arts Council, which was dissolved July 5 by the repeal of an ordnance by the Papillion City Council.

The foundation has "a mission to support, promote and celebrate the arts in order to sustain a vibrant arts community and strengthen the cultural fabric of Papillion and the surrounding area," according to a news release.

It acts as a hub for local arts nonprofits to build relationships among themselves and partner with the city to promote the arts.

“Amazing things have happened when the city is able to form partnerships with those who are passionate about the arts,” Mayor David Black said in a release.

Black cited the creation of the SumTur Amphitheater as well as the public Papillion 150 Butterfly Bench public art project as examples of the history of collaboration in the arts.

The Papillion Arts Foundation brings together four founding members — Papillion Area Community Singers, Papillion Area Concert Band, Papillion Area Council of Artists and the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre — along with city officials.

"These arts organizations each have a long history of working with the City of Papillion, and their experience was originally tapped to create a path for other arts organizations who may also be interested in partnering with the city," according to the foundation's news release.

Georgie Scurfield, a member of the PLCT board, was named president of the PAF.

“My hope is that the Papillion Arts Foundation will find opportunities, encourage creativity, inspire collaboration and help a rich diversity of artists and art organizations thrive — and in doing so will build a stronger community,” Scurfield said.

The members of the foundation are pledging a percentage of their annual funds and are holding regular meetings, but they are also maintaining their autonomy to focus on their individual arts programming. The PAF welcomes any local arts nonprofit interested to join its efforts to promote creative collaboration and growing a vibrant arts community.

Historically, the City of Papillion had directed public dollars toward the Papillion Arts Council. Papillion City Council members were told the city should no longer need to budget funds, although the city remains a partner with the PAF and is expected to continue donating staff time and providing similar support.

The foundation traces its roots back to the Amphitheater Review Board established by the Papillion City Council in March 2007 in conjunction with opening SumTur Amphitheater. The board became the Papillion Arts Council in 2010, with the aim to promote, sustain and cultivate the arts in Papillion.

The PAF was formed in April 2023 through the Midlands Community Foundation to provide arts and cultural improvements for Papillion and the surrounding area. It allowed arts and cultural nonprofit entities to join as affiliate funds, with its four founding members creating such affiliate funds. A memorandum of understanding between the City of Papillion and PAF shifted to it the role served by the now-defunct Papillion Arts Council, except with a wider impact planned for the foundation.

“This new collaboration between arts related groups that resulted in the PAF will make more partnerships possible. We look forward to seeing how the arts continue to play an important role in civic engagement, quality of life, tourism and economic development," Black said.

The PAF plans to hold a series of listening session in September, inviting community members and other arts organizations to share suggestions on what they would like to see from the foundation.

An unspecified special event is also planned this winter, according to the news release.

For updates, follow papillionarts.org or facebook.com/PapillionArtsFoundation. To learn more about PAF membership, email contact@papillionarts.org.