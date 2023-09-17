Book lovers, authors, bookstores and readers came together for the Papillion Book Festival at the Papillion Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event featured an author expo, storytimes, crafts, a panel discussion, a Humanities Nebraska event, writing workshops and a trivia night.
The Papillion Public Library hosted the Papillion Book Festival — which included an author expo, storytimes, crafts, a panel discussion, a Humanities Nebraska event, writing workshops and a trivia night — on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Papillion Public Library hosted the Papillion Book Festival — which included an author expo, storytimes, crafts, a panel discussion, a Humanities Nebraska event, writing workshops and a trivia night — on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Papillion Public Library hosted the Papillion Book Festival — which included an author expo, storytimes, crafts, a panel discussion, a Humanities Nebraska event, writing workshops and a trivia night — on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Papillion Public Library hosted the Papillion Book Festival — which included an author expo, storytimes, crafts, a panel discussion, a Humanities Nebraska event, writing workshops and a trivia night — on Saturday, Sept. 16.