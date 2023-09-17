The Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee is planning a garden party Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The garden is located on the north side of Veterans Park on the northeast corner of East Halleck and South Monroe streets in Papillion. It is a legacy project launched to celebrate Papillion's 150th anniversary in 2020.

Volunteers from the committee and community maintain the gardens each week. It features zinnias and marigolds as well as pollinator-friendly perennials including hoary vervains, rattlesnake masters and sulpher cosmos.

The upcoming party will celebrate the third season of the garden as well as the abundance of butterflies and pollinators it attracts. Garden hats and attire are welcome, but not required.

Refreshments will be provided by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club. Parking is available in the parking lot along East Halleck Street.