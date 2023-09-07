To celebrate Season 3 of the Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park in Papillion, the Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee is inviting the public to attend a garden party on Sunday, Sept. 24, between 3 and 5 p.m.

The Butterfly Garden, located on the north side of Veterans Park on the northeast corner of East Halleck and South Monroe streets in Papillion, was constructed in 2020 in the shape of a butterfly, which is the namesake of the City of Papillion.

Made possible by the generosity of Papillion residents, business partners and grants from local nonprofits during Papillion’s 150th Anniversary celebration in 2020, the Butterfly Garden is a legacy project which continues to thrive and become more beautiful each year.

The garden is maintained each week by the Butterfly Garden Committee and its garden volunteers from the community. Frequently described as “an oasis for butterflies and bees,” the garden is also an oasis of peace and tranquility for all who visit. The garden has welcomed many visitors from local garden clubs, senior-living facilities and day care facilities, and it has served as a living classroom to all who visit.

The Butterfly Garden features old-fashioned zinnias and marigolds, as well as a multitude of pollinator-friendly perennials including hoary vervains, rattlesnake masters and sulpher cosmos.

Visitors can also enjoy the new Gold Star Memorial Rose Garden and beautiful archway leading to the Nebraska Arboretum in Halleck Park, both of which are adjacent to the Butterfly Garden as well as the Blue Star Memorial Garden in Veterans Park.

All are invited to come to the garden party on Sept. 24 to celebrate Season 3 of the Butterfly Garden and the abundance of butterflies and pollinators. Garden hats and attire are welcome, but not required.

Refreshments will be provided by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club. Parking is available in the parking lot along East Halleck Street.

For more information, call Karla Rupiper at 402-203-5395.