Papillion will soon get a new Chinese food buffet.
Locally owned Buffet 402 is coming to Settlers Creek by the Sam's Club and Hobby Lobby on the corner of 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road.
The Lerner Company posted on social media that the restaurant "will be opening soon" and that the landlords were seeking a new restaurant in the space.
