Papillion’s city administrator will participate in the next class of Leadership Nebraska through the Nebraska Chamber Foundation.

Amber Powers was appointed the city administrator in July 2020. She worked three years prior as assistant city administrator. She handles the daily operations of the Papillion city government, including supervisory, administrative and financial functions.

Prior to Papillion, Powers was the city clerk and administrator in Anthony, Kansas. She’s now the president-elect of the Nebraska City/County Managers Association.

In her free time, she’s active with the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club and serves on the Leadership Sarpy Advisory Board. She and her husband Kevin have two young children.

Leadership Nebraska was established in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders across the state to enhance their leadership skills and their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the state, according to a news release.

The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraska issues, including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.

“If we’re going to truly compete and solve our workforce challenges by growing communities that excel at supporting young families, talent, innovation and community development over the next decade, the next generation of strong and informed leaders like this group will be necessary to achieve those goals,” Nebraska Chamber Preside t Bryan Slone said in a release.