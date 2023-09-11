A new Aldi supermarket is coming to Papillion.

Construction of a new store is set to take place at 9549 S. 71st Plaza, according to city planning documents.

The City of Papillion completed a plan review for Aldi No. 105 on June 5. Aldi also is hiring for a full-time store associated for the store, with a starting wage of $17.50, according to a job posting.

Construction Journal estimated the cost of the project at $3.5 million. Work is expected to be completed later this year.

The Papillion Aldi will be situated between the Hobby Lobby and Sam's Club near 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road. Bellevue already has an Aldi at 2112 Cornhusker Road, about 4.4 miles east of the new store.

Omaha has seven Aldi stores, and there's also one located in Council Bluffs.

The discount supermarket chain is known for its low costs, and its shelves feature a lot of house brands. The center aisle of the store changes frequently with one-time buys and seasonal products, earning it the affectionate moniker of the Aisle of Shame among fans of Aldi on social media.

Products are displayed in their original shopping boxes, and the store asks customers to bring their own bags or purchase paper bags at checkout. Another quirk is that shopping carts require a quarter to unlock, which is returned to the shopper when they place their cart back in an appropriate area, avoiding the need to have a store employee corral carts.