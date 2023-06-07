Those oh-so-cravable Monarch Wings are just around the corner.

The 76th annual Papillion Days will return next week, running Wednesday, June 14, through Sunday, June 18, with events largely in City Park.

On Wednesday, a Family Fun Night includes face painting, ballot artist and an ice cream social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Spring Beans Band plays 6 to 7 p.m., with the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club Parade at 7 p.m. and Duck Paddle at 7:30 p.m.

A carnival and market runs Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., with a fireworks show at dark.

Saturday begins with an earlier parade time, running 10 a.m. to noon along Washington Street. The market and carnival runs noon to 11 p.m. Moving Vets Forward will hold a car show from 4 to 9 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, and Wildlife Encounters will offer shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the park shelter.

The party continues Sunday morning with a Boy Scout pancake feed from 8 to 11 a.. at the park shelter. The market and carnival runs from noon to 6 p.m., and Wildlife Encounter will put on a show at 2 p.m.

The Papillion Area Concert Band will put on a show to conclude Papillion Days at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

Find more at papillionfoundation.org/papillion- days.