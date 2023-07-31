Papillion firefighters assisted with the rescue of three people Wednesday, July 26, trapped inside an elevator at a concrete plant in Louisville.

Papillion Fire Car 3 and Truck 1 responded to a request from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Papillion Fire Department said.

"The trapped parties had been in the elevator for roughly 2 hours and had no air conditioning," the PFD said in a Facebook post. "The heat index during that time was 110 degrees."

PFD Acting Battalion Chief Tom Abe worked to get the Papillion fire truck's crew ready to rig a lowering system to allow Truck 1 Capt. Clayton Kulhanek and Firefighter Ryan Bosshart to descend 25 feet down to the elevator car and prepare the victims for removal.

Truck 1 engineer Todd Grosse and firefighter Hailey Olson assisted with the rigging operations, allowing the safe and successful removal of the victims and Truck 1 rescuers, PFD said in the post.

"Other departments involved in providing much-needed manpower for moving equipment, patient care, and personnel rehab were the Louisville, Plattsmouth, and Springfield Volunteer Fire Departments, and Cass County EMS," the Papillion department said. "Outstanding work by all involved to create a great outcome in less-than-ideal conditions for the high-risk/low-frequency event!"