Residents of the metropolitan area are being asked to conserve water.

Below normal precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures are expected to leave the region in a drought through the summer, according to the Lower Platte River Consortium.

The Papillion-Missouri River Natural Resource District has asked the public to take steps to conserve water, as has the Metropolitan Utilities District that provides water to many Sarpy County households.

The cities of Papillion and Gretna, which operates their own water systems, also request their residents to do their part to avoid wasteful water consumption.

Papillion, along with MUD, is asking residents with odd-numbered addresses to water their lawns only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with even-numbered addresses watering on Tuesdays, Thursdays and either Saturdays or Sundays.

Gretna is making the same request, but with the even-odd days inverted. Even-numbered houses should water Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays; odd-numbered houses should water Tuesdays, Thursdays and one weekend day.

The recommended watering restrictions are to remain in effect until further notice. Alternating cycles for lawn watering reduces peak demand and strain on infrastructure, providing cost savings and an improved reliability of service.