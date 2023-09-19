The streets of Victorian England are coming to life as Chanticleer Children’s Theater in Council Bluffs presents the musical "Oliver! JR."

This classic musical is based on the novel "Oliver Twist" by Charles Dickens and adapted from the full-length musical. The show follows a trusting young orphan named Oliver Twist who dreams of finding where he truly belongs.

Chanticleer Children’s Theater only casts children ages 6 to 18 for the production, and children participate for free thanks to donations, grants and sponsorships, including this year's presenting sponsors: Rosemary Pauley and Tim Daugherty, and Richard Miller and family.

Avery Murtaugh of Papillion is playing Nancy, while Paisley Moore of Gretna is playing pub/market seller.

“I am amazed each year how they grow from day one to opening night,” Director Denise Putman said in a news release. “In eight short weeks they have learned more than 18 songs, memorized lines and know their blocking. I am very proud of each of them and my hope is that they have enjoyed this experience and want to do more shows.”

The show opened Sept. 14 with shows still scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are on sale now at PACEArtsIowa.org, at the box office or by phone at 712-890-5601.