The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation’s 2023 Swing for Kids Golf Fundraiser raised a record-breaking $61,000 for the PLCS Student Activities Fund.

The annual event was held Tuesday, June 13, at Tiburon Golf Club, and it drew more than 200 golfers and community sponsors, as well as employee volunteers from Meta and Farm Credit Services of America, according to a news release.

Honorary Starter Jim Glover, former principal of Papillion La Vista High School, took the ceremonial first swing.

Glover was an educator for Papillion La Vista for 37 years, spending his last 13 years as principal at the high school before retiring in 2010. In 2018, he was recognized by the PLCS Foundation as a PLCS Hall of Fame Legendary Educator.

Glover is an active member of the community, serving on the Papillion City Council since 2007 and several years on the PLCS Foundation Board of Directors. He's also a past president of the Papillion Area Lions Club.

The Swing for Kids Golf Committee was chaired by Mark Vanderheiden and included Bret Abels, Bonnie Moore, Spencer Kimball, Randy Guthmiller and Mitch Leth.

Proceeds from this event directly support the foundation’s mission to enhance educational opportunities for PLCS students that would not otherwise be possible. The foundation supports programs such as sixth grade outdoor education, scholarships, summer reading and middle school tutoring.

For more information on the PLCS Foundation, visit plcsfoundation.org.