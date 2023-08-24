Papillion La Vista's two high schools kicked off the new school year with a joint pep rally Saturday night that featured both schools’ marching bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and color guards.

Hosted by Midlands Place — a shopping center located at the intersection of South Washington Street and Highway 370 in Papillion — the Monarch and Titan bands traded notes while members of the schools’ cheer and dance squads performed their routines in the searing early evening sun.

Midlands Place businesses have also partnered with Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation to also offer scholarships to all seniors in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. Up to $18,000 in scholarships are available to any senior who will be attending a college or a vocational school.

For more information about the Midlands Place scholarships, visit plcsfoundation.org/district-support/scholarships.html.