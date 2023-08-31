Papillion La Vista Community Schools recently announce its annual Greatness Awards.
These 2022-23 awards were formally presented at the school district's 2023 all-staff celebration and kickoff, which was held at Werner Park on Aug. 7, according to a PLCS news relase.
Every year, five Papillion La Vista Community Schools employees are awarded the district’s top prize for their work during the previous school year. These legendary staff members are recognized in five categories.
The winners were:
• Becki Peters, Substitute Teacher of the Year (Hickory Hill Elementary)
• Dan Innes, Rookie of the Year (Papillion La Vista South High School)
• Harry Carbullido, Classified Staff Member of the Year (Bell Elementary)
• Kerry Simmons, Elementary Teacher of the Year (Patriot Elementary)
• Tim Keller, Secondary Teacher of the Year (Papillion La Vista High School)