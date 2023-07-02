The support of the Papillion-La Vista running community is evident in the support raised for head cross county and girls track coach Shawn Gray.

The Monarchs coach, who recently replaced Dana Janssen at the helm of the girls track program, is in his early 40s but faces a tough race to run: Stage 4 Prostate Cancer.

In response to the diagnosis, Papio head track & field coach Joe Pilakowski organized a Gofundme, which has raised nearly all of its $30,000 goal.

“Shawn’s been with us for about a decade now as a science teacher and coaching cross country and track. His impact on our school and in our program has been immense,” Pilakowski said. “He’s an amazing leader, he does a really great job in the classroom with students of all abilities. He’s done a fantastic job with our cross country program, growing it with more and more girls coming out.”

On the track, Pilakowski specialized in coaching hurdles, which led to an All-Class gold medal for junior Jesse Malone and a pair of top-three medals for Morgan Glaser.

“It just shows you the kind of great things that Shawn can do as both a teacher and a coach.”

When the “devastating” news was first delivered in the spring, Pilakowski and the rest of the Monarchs coaching staff struggled with how to let the student-athletes know.

“We decided to wait until later in the year and until Shawn had seen some more specialists across the country to get a better diagnosis in terms of what his stage four prostate cancer meant. So it really wasn’t until about the week of state that we told the athletes and we were cautiously optimistic that it would be a good thing to see our athletes perform well at state and hopefully not be a distraction, but to have an uplifting experience at state.

“And it was so amazing to see our girls and our boys do so much and do so well at state, and dedicating their performances to Shawn was really a tribute to him and to what he’s done in our program, in our school.”

Since the diagnosis, Pilakowski has seen Gray battle the “potentially devastating” news with positivity and a never say die attitude. The longtime Monarch coach has been around the country to see specialists to determine the best possible treatment in the coming weeks.

“It’s been truly amazing to see someone to hear such potentially devastating news (but) to handle it with such positivity, such a ‘Never Say Die’ attitude that he is going to meet this head on. He’s going to do everything that he can to beat it.

“It’s been something that is truly awe inspiring, I think to me and to our student athletes to to bear witness to someone tackling it with such tenacity.”

Pilakowski added that Gray’s fight has already changed him, and he knows it will continue to inspire student-athletes, teachers and coaches.

The Papillion-La Vista community has done everything in their power to show the same fight for Gray, raising over $28,000 for the $30,000 goal.

“The outpouring of support has just been unbelievable and it’s truly mind blowing, when we started it for him in May, we weren’t sure what kind of support we were gonna get, certainly we were hopeful. (But) to have hundreds of people that have been a part of his life, and to have them back. It’s just, it’s just truly truly amazing. And I think it’s, I think it’s a testament to Sean and his family…

“To see those people step forward and give back, it’s just truly amazing. And I think it’s very deserved in terms of how those people have come back to support Shawn in this time of need.”

In continuation of support, Papillion-La Vista will host cross country meets at Walnut Creek on August 5, with races being a one-mile walk, 3K and 5K. Pilakowski expects students from Millard, where Gray’s wife, Julie, teaches. Gray also has three children, all under the age of eight.

“We’re going to have a number of athletes in the metro area that are going to participate and we’re hoping for it to be a great selling opportunity for us to get together and continue to show our support for Shawn.”