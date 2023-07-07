The superintendent of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools is adding a leadership role with United Way of the Midlands.

Andrew Rikli is one of seven new community leaders and 17 returning leaders to serve on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization.

Other new members include Anna Cramer, Josh Dixon, Sal Isaaka, Ty Kreitman, Tracy Schaefer and Gretchen Twohig.

"With their diverse backgrounds and expertise, these individuals will help guide the work of UWM, ensuring it is investing dollars wisely in nonprofit programs and direct services that are addressing social and economic disparities and meeting community members’ essential needs," according to a news release.

Returning members include Avi Atholi, Pamela Beall-Hill, Chanda Chacón, Matt DeBoer, Shawna Forsberg, Bob Gunia, Gladys Harrison, Carol Henrichs, Derek Leathers, Paul Maass, Clark Ponthier, Jim Richardson, Joseph Sullivan III, Dina Tilgner, Eric Tiritilli, Randy Wood and board chair Brian Woolfolk.

Departing the board are Gail DeBoer, retired present and CEO of Cobalt Credit Union, as well as Susan Courtney, Jamie Gutierrez, Jessica Heidebrecht and Steve Kaniewski.

Rikli has served as superintendent of the Papillion La Vista schools since July 2013 and spent a decade before that at Westside Community Schools in Omaha and as a consultant with the Nebraska Department of Education.

In addition,Rikli is an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, serves on the Educators Health Alliance Board of Directors and was appointed by Govs. Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts to the Nebraska Professional Practices Commission.

He is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, a current member of the Teammates Mentoring Board of Directors, a member of the College Possible Advisory Board and a member of the Offutt Advisory Council. Rikli also received the CHI “Friend of Midlands” community leader award and was named a Nebraska School Mental Health Champion.