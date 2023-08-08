Andrew Rikli is proud to be recognized as Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year.

But he's more proud that he was the one to bring the recognition home to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools for the first time in the award's history.

"If you look at that list, going back to 1988, you'll see Millard, you'll see Westside, you'll see all these public school districts represented over the last 35-plus years, but Papillion La Vista has not been on the list up until this year," he said. "So that makes me very proud and very excited for the community."

Rick Black, the superintendent for whom Rikli took over, won the award when he was at Conestoga, Rikli said.

Rikli said he had to keep the award a secret for a couple months, and he won't actually be presented with the award until November. The announcement was made public by the Nebraska Council of School Administrators during its annual conference in Kearney.

"Even my Board of Education and staff didn't know about it," Rikli said. "So it was incredibly exciting. ... I was surprised, I was gratified, I was humbled."

When the announcement was made, Rikli said he was fortunate to have his parents, siblings and children with him in Kearney.

"It was incredibly powerful," he said. "It was just really, really fun to receive this recognition for the entire school district."

The job hasn't been without its challenges, both anticipated at the time and that have developed since then, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current national political climate.

"It's a challenging time to be a school leader," Rikli said.

Rikli said he's "incredibly proud" that Papillion La Vista kept its doors open during the pandemic, but it created concerns in the community over the mask policy, for example, or the district sponsoring vaccination clinics.

"More recently, there have been concerns raised about curriculum and the books on our library shelves," Rikli said. "I would say that that is just the nature of this job. It is the nature of the political environment that we're living in."

Some have asked why Rikli would want to stay on as a superintendent, to which he says, "If not me, then who?"

"I think every single period of time has its own challenges, political and otherwise," he said. "We're doing our very best to navigate them. We're doing our very best to protect the interests of all of our residents — not just parents, not just kids, not just empty nesters, but everyone that calls Papillion La Vista Community Schools home."

He said there's "invariably going to be conflict" whenever a large organization in a large community is trying to keep everyone happy.

"I see it as part of my role to help us navigate that conflict," Rikli said. "Sometimes I'll make a decision that's going to make a lot of people happy, and other times we're going to make decisions that make lots of people unhappy, and we'll just do the best we can with the information that we have at the time."

Entering his 11th year as superintendent, on the heels of another successful bond issue, Rikli said he has no plans to leave the district, despite the headwinds that have developed for public education in Nebraska.

"When I interviewed for his job, just over 10 years ago, I said I don't see this job as being a stepping stone to a larger district or a different state," he said. "I meant that, and I believe that now. I love this district. I love this community. I love living here. I love working here. I love the education my children are getting."

Of course, "at the end of the day, I serve at the at the pleasure of the community and the board," which could choose to change leadership.

"If that's the case, so be it," Rikli said. "The tenure nationally for superintendents hovers around four and a half, five years. So, to be in one place for 10 years, starting my 11th year, it's fun and it's exciting. And my goal would be to finish my career here if the community and board is OK with the work that we're doing."

In many respects, Rikli said the job has been exactly what he had expected when he first started in 2013, including the role being highly visible and the expectation of building deep roots in the community.

"The hours, the workload, trying to take an already really wonderful school district and take it to the next level — those are all things that I fully expected would be part of the job when I signed up," he said.

But overcoming the unexpected — citing the pandemic and political tumult — makes the job stimulating, he said.

"There is something different every day, every week, every month, every year, and that helps keep me fresh," Rikli said. "I do worry about our staff. I do worry about this changing political environment and some of the pressures coming from the outside that are making this job maybe no longer as enjoyable as it used to be for our teachers, for our custodians, for our front office people."

On the personal front, Rikli said there's always a need to balance family against the responsibilities of the job and being invested in the community.

"Sometimes, it's hard to know where one role begins and the other ends," he said. "I don't pretend to have found that proper balance."

Rikli recently joined up as a community leader for the United Way of the Midlands. He's also a member of the Teammates Mentoring Board of Directors, College Possible Advisory Board, Offutt Advisory Council and CHI Health Midlands Hospital Community Board, among other leadership positions.

He also is an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and he's visible at any number of school district or civic events, while also spearheading efforts to improve the community.

"There's always a risk you run of overextending yourself," Rikli said. "Maybe at points in my career, I've done that, but I also firmly believe as an educational leader, there is a duty and an obligation to give back and serve wherever and whenever you can."