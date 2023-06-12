A half-sized replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider from Arlington National Cemetery is on display through noon Wednesday, June 14, in Papillion.

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider is Arlington’s most iconic memorial. The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus was designed as a final resting place for unidentified veterans.

American Legion Post 32 is presenting the Patriotic Productions display in the community gym at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St. Admission is free.

"We set it up so that you see it front and center when you first come in," Post 32 Commander Ted Pafford told Papio Vision. "It's pretty impactful. We set the flags up behind it to help with that."

Pafford said hosting the replica was a "no-brainer" with funding coming from Post 32. The display includes a 15-minute video explaining the tomb's significance.

"I have watched it over and over, and every time I've watched it, I've learned something new," Pafford said.