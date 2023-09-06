UPDATE 12:03 p.m.: The Papillion Police Department says the person has been found.
The Papillion Police Department asked the public for assistance Wednesday morning in finding a missing person.
The person is described as a 5-foot-11 white male, who is about 180 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts with a neon green stripe and black and white tennis shoes.
They "wandered away from a developmental disabilities/mental health facility" located near 120th Street and Cornhusker Road, the police department said on its Facebook page about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.