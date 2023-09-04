A Papillion student studying at Concordia University in Seward recently went on a mission trip to Peru.

Christina Lee of Papillion joined four other students — as well as Brian Gauthier, assistant professor of theology, and Amy Hubach, assistant professor of education — to shadow Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod missionaries serving in Lima as well as the local Peruvian Lutheran Church leaders to learn about the work of church planting, according to a news release.

The group spent most of their time in Lima as well as at the local Peruvian churches. They shadowed local missionaries during every part of the mission work, even during parts that one would not normally expect. Their time was spent participating in worship and Bible study, doing home and evangelism visits, helping with Sunday school and leading an after-school program for kids at a church site, as well as sitting in traffic and participating in meetings about how to best expand the church.

"I loved listening to them sit around the table and talk about plans and how to best proclaim the Gospel and use the resources they have to bless the people of Peru," Gauthier said.

It became clear to Gauthier that the Concordia students were encouraged through the work they were surrounded by during the trip, which ran May 9 through May 16.

"In general, students are used to a big church body that has been well-established," Gauthier said. "The mission field has small churches and preaching stations where evangelism is the heartbeat of the work. To hear them thinking about how they can do evangelism back home as future church workers is encouraging."