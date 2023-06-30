The City of Papillion announced that Moody's Investors Service has retained its general obligation debt credit rating of Aa1, the second-highest investment grade.

The rating reflects an very low credit risk for investors, which means the city benefits from relatively low interest rates for its debts.

“Especially when considering the current national economy, increased borrowing costs, inflation and the potential for recession, this rating reflects the City of Papillion’s strong financial position,” Papillion Mayor David Black said in a news release. “Our city government continues to utilize strong financial management policies and practices that provide a fiscally responsible framework for maintaining our community’s high quality of life.”