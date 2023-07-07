NeighborGood is one step closer to realizing its plans for a permanent home in Papillion.

The nonprofit, formerly the Tri-City Food Pantry, has closed on the purchase of land at 306 American Parkway that will be its future home.

The nearly 2.7-acre site is adjacent to the pantry's current space, where it's hosted by Heartland Family Service, and was sold to it by the City of Papillion.

With the purchase, NeighborGood has put up a sign saying "Future Home of NeighborGood Community Pantry" on the site.

Papillion City Council members approved the sale last November, agreeing to forgive a little over $378,000 of the $669,000 purchase price, with the understanding the pantry must operate there for at least a decade and cannot sell the property before that time without losing the forgivable loan.

Moving to the new $4 million space will allow NeighborGood to more than double its footprint, growing to more than 6,000 square feet and allowing expanded services to the community. A capital campaign is underway to pay for the construction of the new facility.

"The pantry will have more storage space and a larger distribution area, allowing for increased food donations and more efficient distribution to people facing food insecurity," according to a news release.

The original Tri-City Food Pantry was named for the communities it served — Papillion, La Vista and Ralston, all situated along 72nd Street — but the organization has grown to also serve Bellevue and Gretna over the past 15 years.

NeighborGood estimates 1 in 5 residents of Sarpy County are without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. More than 40% of the pantry’s clients are children.

“We are thrilled to have closed on the purchase of land for our future home,” said Andrea Powers, board chair of NeighborGood. “This new facility will help us better serve our community and meet the needs of our clients. We are grateful for the support of the City of Papillion in the land purchase process and look forward to continuing to work together — along with other key partners — to make a difference in the lives of those in need in the greater Sarpy County community”

Find more information on NeighborGood, including its current pantry needs list and how to support the capital campaign, at neighborgoodpantry.org.