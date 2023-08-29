Children got to honk horns, drive robots and explore a variety of construction apparatuses during the sixth annual Big Dig event Sunday afternoon in Papillion.

Excavators, backhoes, scissor lifts and other equipment was put on display for the public as part of an event at H&H's dealership campus at Steel Ridge near 150th Street and Highway 370. The free event supported the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Nebraska in Omaha.

The lodge provides a home for people facing cancer and their caregivers when they have to travel to receive specialized or extensive cancer care.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Cancer Society for the sixth annual Big Dig event in Omaha," Ron Weis, vice president for Lueder Construction, said in a news release. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to raise money for a great cause and is one small way we can all give back to the families who must travel to Omaha to receive their lifesaving cancer care.”