The Patriot Tour will conclude with a homecoming stop at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Bikers, veterans, politicians and even an astronaut will take part in the event designed to raise awareness and funds for veterans in need.

The Patriot Tour began at SumTur in May when a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol set its journey in motion to visit all 50 states. After 115 days, the flag is returning for a celebratory event hosted by the Nation of Patriots.

"They take one flag and travel with it throughout the whole United States and piggyback it to different teams of volunteers," Nations of Patriots Regional Commander Troy Pospisil said. "It's neat to see how our country comes together to do something like that."

Nation of Patriots CEO Bill Sherer started out raising a small amount of money in 2009 for the tour, which grew over time and now has a huge following across the country. The group is 100% volunteer and gives back everything it raises from the public.

"We do a multitude of things to raise money for veterans and their families," Pospisil said. "Although a lot of money is raised through sponsors, we also fundraise through events. During the homecoming event, we'll be raising money through a silent auction."

The decision for Papillion to host the departure and homecoming was made possible through Nation of Patriots member Bill Black, brother of Papillion Mayor David Black.

"We chose Papillion because the city is very veteran-orientated," Pospisal said. "Through Bill, we met Mayor Black, who is friends with Congressman (Don) Bacon, which got us in contact with him, and it grew from there."

In addition to hosting Bacon, Nation of Patriots also expects Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to be in attendance.

The homecoming begins at 8:30 a.m. with a motorcycle ride from Grand Island to SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland. Astronaut Clayton Anderson, president and CEO of the museum, will deliver a speech.

After the speech attendees will hop on their motorcycle and ride to SumTur Amphitheater for an itinerary of events slated to begin around noon.

The venue will host speeches by Pillen, Black, Bacon and Sherer. Then the flag will be passed and folded. Entertainment, various food stands, and vendors will close the event.

This year Nations of Patriots has raised $8,000 for veterans in need and hopes to grow that number following their fundraising event.