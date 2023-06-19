Papillion's famed Taco Guy, Scott Nedved, will open his first storefront in downtown Papillion after Independence Day.

The announcement came Monday, June 12 in a Facebook post that included progress photos of the store's window mural, featuring cartoon Nedvad donning a superhero cape, accompanied by his iconic Taco Guy speech bubble.

The speech bubble has been a witty trademark for the taco stand, drawing customers in with eye-catching quotes like "Fun fact: Tacos are like way healthier than meth."

Humor isn't the only thing that makes the taco guy a Papillion favorite. His taco stand's wide variety of offerings caters to nearly everyone's taste.

Moreover, the stand's presence at almost every local event ensures that no one misses out on the opportunity to try one of his tasty tacos, regardless of whether it's a Tuesday.

The stand has traveled to polling places, Storm Chaser games and craft fairs. This past week, it made a special appearance for Papillion Days.

The menu's main feature is the tacos which come in soft or fried tortillas filled with smoked chicken, pork or brisket with a choice of hot sauce. They also have loaded fries, bacon-wrapped smoked chicken tornados and churros.

An alternate breakfast menu is also available at select times with puffy breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, gravy fries and biscuits and gravy.

Starting on July 6, customers will have the opportunity to visit the inaugural location at 103 N. Washington St., occupying the space previously occupied by Rocket Roofing.