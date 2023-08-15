The Papillion Taco Guy commemorated the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar location with a ribbon cutting Tuesday in downtown Papillion.

Celebrating his first official restaurant, the community rallied to support Scott Nedved and bite into the $3 taco special presented during the grand opening.

Like many local businesses, building the "Taco Guy" brand took time. For Nedved it took a trailer, determination and social media strategy.

After purchasing a food trailer in 2017 with his business partner Kevin Jones, the taco guy — Nedved — intended to only work a few events a month. After two years of setting up for customers on occasion, a new opportunity arose.

"In 2020 we got an offer to have a spot where we could park full-time," said Nedved. " So I quit my job, lost my benefits, 401K, all the stuff. We took the risk and we ran with it."

Little did they know that 75 days later, the world would shut down. After taking a financial hit, Nedved dedicated himself to finding hungry customers by any means, standing on corners if necessary.

Nedved contacted a friend from college to design the logo in "King of the Hill" animation style, with a cape like he's a superhero of tacos.

"I call myself 'The Taco Guy' because that's what everyone calls me anyways," Nedved said. "We wanted to have some fun with the logo and not take it too seriously."

After the Papillion Taco Guy Facebook page took off, more and more people wanted tacos catered to their parties and events. As the business boomed, Nedved downsized his taco trailer to a smaller one that could move from place to place easier.

"We had a conversation about this location in March," Nedved said. "About 45 days later we were in the building and trying to figure out if we had the cash flow to start a restaurant."

Four months later, and six years since the original food truck concept was born, the official Papillion Taco Guy restaurant opened in the same city it got its start.

With a grand opening turnout that included police officers, civilians, friends, Mayor David Black, an owl mascot from Union Soccer Club and hungry customers, there couldn't be a more supportive community for the taco entrepreneur.

"We plan on introducing a lot of the same specials that we ran out of the cart," Nedved said. "We'll eventually add them onto the menu and maybe make them permanent items. For now, we're just trying to see what we can handle, and what's popular."

The Papillion Taco Guy restaurant, located in downtown Papillion at 110 N. Washington St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.