The Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts of America teamed up with the Papillion Veterans of Foreign Wars to retire 1,629 flags ahead of Flag Day on June 14.

The Scouts learned how to properly retire flags and raised awareness of flag etiquette, patriotism, and the values Scouting teaches youth on Saturday, June 10, at VFW Post 9675.

The retired flags were part of a year-long collection from metro area Goodwill Industries locations. For more than a century, the VFW, the American Legion and the Boy Scouts of America have partnered to carry out this sacred and honored duty of retiring flags.

“Duty to country and instilling values of patriotism and civic responsibility are pillars of the Scouting program,” Mid-America Council CEO Chris Mehaffey said in a news release. “In Scouting, all youth learn flag etiquette from how to properly carry, present, display and fold our nation’s flag to how to retire worn flags in an honorable and respectful manner. The BSA is one of the last institutions still teaching youth these important lessons and reverence for our nation’s symbol of freedom and sacrifice.

Nebraska State VFW Scouting Liaison Joshua Lively added, "This is a chance for VFW and American Legion Posts to work with the youth in our local communities to foster a sense of patriotism and civic responsibility for giving honors to our national flag."