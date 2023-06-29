People who volunteer their time do it to help others, not for personal awards.

"You don't volunteer thinking that you are going to get an award some day," said Margaret White, owner of Papio Fun Park in Papillion. "It's about giving back to the community, to improve things."

Nevertheless, her volunteer efforts have been recognized.

White was given the Peggy Woltman Community Service award from the Papillion Community Foundation at a dinner that was part of Papillion Days.

"I'm honored, but I didn't expect it at all," White said. "It's nice to be recognized, but it was totally unexpected."

White has been a Papillion Community Foundation board member for 20 years. It began when her friend, Woltman, suggested that she should become involved in the foundation.

"It appealed to me," White said.

The foundation oversees or assists in many programs that enhance the quality of life in Papillion. It is the driving force behind events like Papillion Days and Winter Wonderland as well as community projects such as Veterans Park and Papillion 150 that support its mission.

Even White's business is a reflection of her commitment to enhancing life in the community.

For 33 years, White has been the owner of the Papio Fun Park on Lincoln Street. Prior to the opening, there really wasn't a place children or families could go for access to a variety of recreational pursuits.

The park features indoor and outdoor activities like miniature golf, baseball batting cages, go karts and laser tag.

"Families are much more of our demographics," White said. "We're pretty busy right now."

Jacob Betsworth, foundation president and a captain in the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department, said White "absolutely" deserves this award named in honor of Woltman.

"She is the rock on the board," he said. "She and Peggy have been involved in this community for years and years."