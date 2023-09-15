The most skilled and recognized high school players in the country will descend on Orlando, Fla., at the Under Armour Next All-America Volleyball Game. A Monarch will be among them.

Papillion-La Vista senior Mia Tvrdy was “hand-picked,” as the Under Armour Next website describes, with 26 of the nation’s best players to “train and compete at the most elite levels.”

Tvrdy, a commit to the University of Oregon, said the game, which takes place Jan. 2, 2024 in Orlando, is something she is “so excited for.”

“I didn’t know until about two weeks after I posted it,” she said. “I went to the camp, it was awesome. I loved it, and I’m just so excited to be out there and represent at the UA Next All-American Game. I’m so excited for the experience.”

It is also “awesome” for the 6-foot middle hitter to see her hard work pay off.

“I’m so thankful for that and all my hard work has paid off in the gym and it’s showing right now,” she said.

Monarchs head coach Priscilla Petersen said Tvrdy provides leadership and deserves the honor, which they will celebrate next week.

“We are so lucky to have Mia a part of our team and our program,” Petersen said. “She's another senior leader who leads by example. She motivates others, really pushes the people around her to be the best that they can be. Her receiving this honor, I'm just so proud of her. And she definitely deserves it and we're going to be celebrating her at our last home game next week.”

On the court, Petersen believes her improved shot selection and continued growth will translate to both the All-America game as well as for the Ducks.

“Every single year, in every single game, she continues to grow as a player, just being smarter with her shots,” Petersen said. “And this year, she’s been doing a great job not necessarily going in and getting that 10-foot-line kill, but making smarter shots and then going right back at it.

“So I think she's just really matured in her knowledge of the game and what it takes to play at a high level. And I think that will translate over perfectly when she gets to Oregon and when she plays at the Under Armour game.”

With players scheduled to arrive Dec. 30 and practicing the next two days, the game will then be played at the University of Central Florida on January 2.