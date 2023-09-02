If the NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic final were a cake, it would be oh so sweet for Todd Petersen, Kloey Hamblen and Papillion-La Vista, while Gretna might feel a little left out.

The Monarchs head coach earned win No. 500 (and 501) on Friday at Papillion Landing before celebrating his 62nd birthday and a tournament championship on Saturday with a 7-5 win over Gretna, marking No. 504.

“It’s been a good weekend. It's been good and Tom's (Papillion-La Vista South head coach Tom Horton) not even mad at me for stalling against them,” Petersen quipped, referring to the Monarchs 7-3 win over the Titans in the quarterfinals Saturday morning. “But we've played well and stuff, really consistent and it's cool. I mean, the girls came ready to play all weekend and so it's good to see.”

Joining the festivities – and receiving the post-game cake bath with Petersen – was Monarchs senior Hamblen, who set the tone early with a 3-run home run in the top of the first inning.

“I realized that swinging at the first pitch is always a good choice,” Hamblen said. “I feel like every home run that I've hit recently has been the first first pitch of the game. So first pitch strike, you should hit it.”

That method has worked, as the homer to center was her second of the tournament and fourth of the season through 11 games.

“I think it was really important because after a home run, everybody on your team is hyped and that just gives the person after you more hype and confidence in themselves to do the same thing or have a good hit,” she said.

Three batters later, Avery Wolfe lived up to that with a 2-run single to jump-start the Monarchs to a 5-0 lead.

Gretna answered with two in the bottom of the second – a solo home run by Brylee Rupiper and RBI single by Lily Rowe – but Dragons head coach Bill Heard thought they gained focus “too late.”

“I didn’t think we played very well for about three innings,” he said. “We have to improve our focus, we have to improve our toughness.”

Heard said the margins are slimmer, but not decided by starting pitcher Alexis Jensen’s absence in the circle, a noticeable absence in the Monarchs quick start.

“I completely understand how good Alexis is, but we had plenty to win that game,” he said. “Obviously, your margin of error is a little slimmer when she's not in the lineup, both sides, but truthfully, we had enough in the lineup to win and we didn't, so we got to get better.”

Papio, meanwhile, pushed their lead back up to five when Hamblen delivered again, this time with a 2-run single. On the weekend, the senior hit 8-for-16 (.500 batting average) with 8 RBIs and pitched a four-inning shut-out in a 10-0 win over Gretna East on Friday.

“She’s a tough kid,” Petersen said. “She’s a really good player, she works hard and I think she’s one of the girls we have to rely on.”

For Hamblen, her emergence into that role has been a “little change.”

“I mean, I don't really pitch that often, but I mean, I've kind of just accepted that I'm gonna get in there,” she said. “I mean, hitting is the same thing. You just have the same mentality that you're gonna hit the ball, in the circle you have the mentality that you're gonna strike people out, it's just two huge roles that somebody has to take charge of.”

As a team during a six-game winning streak, the catalyst was a talk by Petersen about “not playing as a team.”

“And I think ever since we had that talk and we kind of started spending more time as a team together, we came together finally and realized that we're playing softball to play for our family, to play for our teammates, not just ourselves,” Hamblen said. “Not everything has to do with how you're doing. It also has to do with how your team is doing. And it's a huge thing to always play for your team. “

Petersen added that it was a simple message: “You guys are not really getting along and not playing together. You think it’s all about you.”

“And that’s easy to say,” he said. “But it really was that way. And I just said, it's up to you. You guys can continue to do that. Or you can decide that you're here to play with your friends, your teammates or whatever, even if they're not your friends, going towards the same goal.”

After the Monarchs saw off a late Gretna rally – RBI double by Carlie Muhlbach, 2-run single by Emerson Johnson – Petersen was pounded by cake to cap a celebratory weekend for the 17-year Papio head coach.

For Gretna, Heard hopes the late effort – saying the Dragons “got some grit” and will “never roll over” – and even the loss – their first of the season – can be a catalyst for continued progress.

“One, I like where we’re at, we’re trending in the right direction,” Heard said. “I just think sometimes it takes a loss to refocus you a little bit and hopefully that'll do the trick.”

The Monarchs play twice at home (Omaha Westview on Tuesday and Millard North Wednesday) while Gretna hosts Papio South on Tuesday before the Metro Tournament begins Thursday.

Papillion-La Vista (8-3) .. 500 20x x – 7 10 2

Gretna (12-1) …………... 020 03x x – 5 7 1

Notes

Also at the tournament, also called the NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Tournament and officially hosted by Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North, the Titans finished 3-1 with wins over Helias (Mo.), Omaha Burke and Liberty (Mo.).

Titans head coach Tom Horton said next year's field already has confirmation from a Georgia school after the tournament expanded outside Nebraska for the first time and fielded 24 teams. It was the second time what used to be called the Titan Classic, held since Papio South opened in 2003, was held in honor of former Titan Kaiti Williams and sponsored by NFCA.

Gretna East went 2-2 (wins over Legend [Co.] and Lincoln Southwest).

At the Van Metre Invitational, Platteview won by wide margins -- 15-0 over Lincoln and 23-0 over Omaha Bryan -- before falling to Ralston 11-0 in the final to finish runner-up.

Bellevue East defeated Bellevue West 10-1 to avenge a 2-1 defeat in the season opener as the teams played in Kearney. The Chieftains finished 2-1, TBirds 0-2.

Omaha Gross Catholic went 1-2 on Saturday in Hastings.