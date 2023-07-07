Leaders of a petition drive to force a voter referendum on the recently passed Opportunity Scholarships Act say they are “on track” to get the 63,000 signatures needed in time for the Aug. 30 deadline.

Meanwhile, advocates for the act have been urging voters to decline to sign the petition and are mobilizing people to back tax credit program.

The act, Legislative Bill 753, offers dollar-for-dollar tax credits of up to $100,000 to those who donate to scholarship-granting organizations for private schools.

“Our goal is 90,000 signatures in the 90-day window provided by state law,” said Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, which is backing the Support Our Schools coalition in the effort.

“The response from voters has been wonderful and encouraging. Surveys show that a large majority of Nebraskans do not support using public tax dollars to fund private or religious schools," Benson said.

Angie Lauritsen of Gretna, one of the volunteers who collects signatures, said people she has approached have been mostly positive.

“People are crazy happy to sign the petitions,” she said. “They’re more than willing to tell you why this is important to them.”

Some people are against the legislation and see the petition drive as a way to repeal the law. In many cases, though, people are not against the school choice law but they feel Nebraskans should have a chance to vote on it, Lauritsen said. Some parents who have put their children through private schools don’t think it should be free for other families.

“To me, it’s personal,” Lauritsen said, noting two of her three children were on individualized education programs.

Lauritsen and her husband, Jason’s, youngest child needed speech therapy, and their pediatrician recommended enrolling him in preschool. She toured a private school, but school officials told her they couldn’t help a child like that.

“It was just a hard thing to go through – to hear that they couldn’t accept my child,” she said.

Then they went to Gretna Public Schools, where their son attended preschool for two years and received speech therapy from the school district. He progressed quickly and was taken off an IEP by the time he finished third grade. He will be in eighth grade this fall.

Lauritsens also have a daughter who will be a sophomore at Gretna High School and an adult son.

Public schools played an important role in Lauritsen’s own childhood, she said.

“I grew up in a very abusive home, and school was my safe place,” she said. “I’ve always been very appreciative of what public school teachers do.”

Several of Lauritsen’s relatives were or are public school teachers, including her brother and a nephew, she said.

“I’ve had really good relationships with all my kids’ teachers,” she said. “I believe the right that I have – that Nebraska voters should be able to have a say in this. I’m willing to put in the time (to help with the petition drive). I don’t have anything against private schools.”

Some, like Benson, say the law will siphon money away from public schools.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who led the effort to pass the bill, refuted that claim.

“The Opportunity Scholarships Act takes not a single cent from public education,” Linehan said. “This year, the Legislature increased state funding for our public schools by over $309 million.

Linehan added that the petition effort is "not being truthful about how the act works.

“No money goes to private schools," Linehan said. "Scholarships go to low income children whose parents cannot afford to move to a better school district or afford tuition at a private school.”

Linehan believes passionately in school choice and championed LB 753 this past session.

“There are multiple reasons I support school choice -- and so do most Nebraskans,” she said. “Over 24,000 students in Nebraska public schools access choice through Nebraska’s option enrollment program, which allows a student to attend a public school (in a district) in which they do not reside. The state spends well over $100 million on this program.

“Many Nebraskans move to a different school district when their children are not thriving in their current school,” Linehan said. “Finally, parents who can afford to do so can choose to send their children to a private school. Forty-eight other states have school choice, and your income level should not mean doors to the best schools are closed to you.”

Most states already had a mechanism in place for helping students attend private schools, as State Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue pointed out.

“Nebraska was one of only two states that did not offer some kind of state funding to private schools,” he said.

Thirty-two states provide an estimated $4 billion in subsidies to about 690,000 students through tuition vouchers, education savings accounts and tax-credit scholarships, according to Georgetown University’s FutureEd think tank,

"Nebraska has decided to go the tax-credit route," Holdcroft said. "This is a court-tested funding method which is used nationwide.

The senator said the act benefits low-income families where the parent want to send their children to "a school that best benefits the child," even if it's a private school.

“What also appeals to me is there is also a priority for military families,” Holdcroft said. “As a military retiree living in a military district, I greatly appreciate the state's recognition of the special challenges our military families face due to frequent relocations while serving their country.

Holdcroft emphasized that he doesn't believe the act indirectly takes funding from public schools and noted that lawmakers further invested in public schools.

“In fact, in this past legislative session, we allocated an additional $300 million-plus to public education and set aside a $1 billion future education foundation to sustain this level of funding," Holdcroft said.

For now, the petition process just has to play out, Benson said. The group needs about 63,000 valid signatures verified by the Nebraska Secretary of State's office in order to have the referendum placed on the ballot.

Linehan said she is “not overly concerned” that the law’s opponents might get it repealed, “because there is a risk that, if they do so, the Legislature will rethink the significant increase in public school funding passed this year,” she said.

“I thought, as I think many others did, that we had an agreement," Linehan said. "This effort to overturn only ‘part’ of the agreement is very disappointing, and I doubt it will sit well with my colleagues.”