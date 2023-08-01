The Gretna community has been making use of the new pickleball courts in North Park.

The courts were full Sunday early afternoon as a doubles pickleball tournament was organized as part of Gretna Days.

The Gretna High School cheer team was on hand selling concessions, and the games drew a good crowd as well. Unfortunately, rain cancelled the end of the tournament Sunday.

Gretna Days also includes a golf tournament, which is a key fundraiser for the community festival; a dodgeball tournament for students in sixth through ninth grade; a cornhole tournament that's part of Bags, Beer & Brats; the Resurrection Run before the parade; and a two-day men's slow-pitch softball tournament.