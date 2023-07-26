The GFWC Papillion Junior Woman's Club is looking for women interested in giving back to their community while having fun at the same time.

Anyone interested in learning about the PJWC is invited to an open house Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Event Center, formerly the Papillion Senior Center, at 1001 Limrick Road in Papillion.

"We are first and foremost a civic organization with good fellowship offered as a close second," according to a PJWC flyer for the event provided to the Times. "As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, our goal is to provide assistance to those around us who may be in need."

Some of the organizations the PJWC has supported with grants or in-kind donations are Child Protective Services, Papillion La Vista Community Schools Art Program, City of Papillion Veteran's Park, Papillion Area Historical Society, Town & Country Humane Society, NeighborGood Food Pantry, Lydia House, Relay for Life, SumTur Amphitheater, Ronald McDonald House, First Responders Foundation and Sheltering Tree.

The fellowship offered by PJWC is reflected in the fun activities members enjoy, including "Dubs Bridge" parties, December holiday parties with gift exchanges, planting Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness in downtown Papillion followed by a trip to Graley's for ice cream, and attending area theatrical performances.

"We also work hard to earn the money we give away," the flyer states.

During Papillion Days in June, PJWC holds a duck paddle fundraiser and sells funnel cakes in the vendor market. Members also operate a both at the Papillion Farmers Market selling funnel cakes, kolaches and fried Oreos during the summer, as well as organize the Celebration of Trees in November and the Spring in Bloom brunch and style show in April.

The Papillion Junior Woman's Club is part of larger state and national organizations, too.

"Don't let the 'Junior' part of our name fool you," the flyer states. "Women of any age over 21 are welcome to join. We are a diverse group of women – from stay-at-home moms to retired grandmas; from volunteers to corporate employees; from young in age to 'young at heart.'"

The group is also open to any area residents, not just those in Papillion.

Find more at facebook.com/PapillionJrwc.