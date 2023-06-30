The Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands drew a full house for its annual community recognition luncheon at CHI Health Midlands hospital in Papillion on Thursday, June 22.

According to a news release from the group, the community "has seen a dramatic increase in youth vaping," with Nebraska youth e-cigarette current daily use is 14.1% in 2022.

Caroline Bennett — community outreach specialist with the Washington, D.C.-based Truth Initiative’s community and youth engagement team — presented her keynote address on the epidemic of teenage vaping and its intersection with youth’s mental health.

T.E.A.M. presented awards to individuals, businesses and organizations for their efforts within commercial tobacco control and prevention. Awards presented were:

• Advocate of the Year: State Sen. Tony Vargas

• Outdoor Recreation Facility of the Year: Scatter Joy Acres

• Partner of the Year: Tobacco Free Lancaster County

• Leadership Award: Mike Francis

• Organization of the Year: Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association

• Leadership Award: Kayla Kill

T.E.A.M. is a community coalition of more than a hundred members that work together to reduce the negative impact of commercial tobacco in Sarpy and Cass counties. The coalition, based in Papillion, meets virtually on the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. To register to join a meeting or become a member, visit teamtobaccofree.org.