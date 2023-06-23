It’s difficult to find a precedent for what the Bellevue West trio of Danny Kaelin, Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris have just done.

With the joint commitments of Hall and McMorris – a pair of four-star wide receivers – to Nebraska to team up with their three-star quarterback, Kaelin, the Thunderbirds trio set off shockwaves across the state on Friday morning during their visit in Lincoln.

Nearly two-thirds of Kaelin’s passing yards (3558) and almost 70 percent of his state-best 36 touchdowns in 2022 went to the two receivers. McMorris led the way with 90 receptions for 1297 yards and 14 touchdowns after transferring from Millard North, Hall adding 62 for 974 and 11 TDs.

Those numbers by themselves are impressive, and the fact that Bellevue West will have those three back for their senior year is a massive boost to the T-Birds’ chances to get back to the pinnacle of Class A, four years removed from a state title in 2019.

But with the receiving duo’s commitments to the Huskers via Instagram Live on Friday morning to follow their high school quarterback -- who recorded the announcement itself, turning the call to himself after Hall and McMorris threw up the 'X' and gave a 'Go Big Red' together -- the impact and noise reaches a fever pitch that reverberates through Nebraska and perhaps even nationally.

The process hasn't always been easy, though.

When McMorris first transferred from the Mustangs, T-Birds head coach Michael Huffman said the addition was "really hard" for Hall.

"That was really hard for Dae'vonn because Dae'vonn had started since his freshman year, but there's always been the other guys, and he was the third guy," Huffman said. "So he came into his junior year expecting to be the guy.

"It's not like he didn't have a great (junior) season, but he was bothered because Isaiah came over, sets the state record for catches with 90, has 1200-plus yards and has a few more touchdowns. So we had some conversations because his body language was not very good. But I give the credit where credit's due, he fixed it."

Huffman added that while there was a bit of a struggle, they've had a "much better offseason" while Hall and McMorris have developed a brotherhood and provide double the challenge for opposing defenses.

"Now it's funny because Dae'vonn and Isaiah, man, they're thick as thieves. They spend all their time together, you know, so I'm really excited to see how that plays out. And what I tried to explain it to Dae'vonn that if we didn't have Isaiah, than the safety would it be able to cheat to your side every time, you'd be double teamed all game, and how's that gonna go?"

The recruiting process included visits to Southern California, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others between the two, but ultimately the Huskers made a late push to add two top-75 receivers nationally in the Class of 2024.

There's an untraveled path ahead for both Hall, McMorris, and Kaelin.

It’ll start with going from playmakers in purple this fall to a Huskers power trio in 2024.