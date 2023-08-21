What do Nebraska’s first ever Miss USA, five Monarch classmates who all achieved the military rank of colonel, Papio South’s founding principal and a generous local church have in common?

They are all being inducted into the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation Hall of Fame. This group was the highlight the Foundation’s 14th annual “Gala: Back To School Soiree,” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

The Hall of Fame honors outstanding graduates, educators and district boosters.

“Our world-class group of honorees is reflective of the greatness that PLCS is known for,” Lee Denker, PLCS Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and contributions.”

The PLCS Foundation’s mission is to enhance educational opportunities for PLCS students that would not otherwise be possible. Proceeds from the “Gala: Back to School Soiree” event support the purchase of school supplies for the 2023 school year.

This year's honorees are as follows:

Legendary Educator: Dr. Enid Schonewise

• For establishing a culture of excellence at Papio South as the school’s founding principal.

Enid Schonewise started her teaching career in 1987 following graduation from the University of Nebraska, where she was a captain of the Husker Volleyball team and earned All American recognition. She taught in Plano, Texas, and Omaha before accepting the assistant principal role at Papillion La Vista High School in 1996.

In 2002, Schonewise became the first principal of Papillion La Vista South High School. She was tasked with filling all teacher positions and establishing the culture of excellence that remains today.

While at Papio South, she was honored as the region’s new principal of the year; principal of the year by the Nebraska Student Council organization, and as the distinguished service award recipient by the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, among many other awards.

In 2013, she left Papio South to become assistant superintendent of Westside Schools and now serves as an administrator in Waconia, Minnesota.

Community Booster: Calvary Christian Church

• For student support at Carriage Hill Elementary School and through the PLCS Community Closet.

Calvary Christian Church has supported Papillion La Vista Community Schools students for many years. The congregation started by helping Carriage Hill Elementary School, which is near its Shadow Lake church campus. Calvary Christian Church assists Carriage Hill Elementary with school maintenance and beautification efforts.

In addition to volunteering their time at Carriage Hill Elementary, Calvary Christian Church also provides food boxes, hygiene products and diaper assistance to families in need over long breaks.

More recently, Calvary partnered with the school district on the PLCS Community Closet initiative. The Community Closet started in 2021 at Carriage Hill with the goal of providing clothing and personal care items to families in need of support. The program quickly outgrew its space, so Calvary generously provided a much larger and more accessible space in a storefront near 72nd and Highway 370.

The Community Closet moved into the space in 2022. This was an incredibly generous gift that allows the closet to assist more PLCS families in need.

Distinguished Alumni of Papillion La Vista South: Sarah Rose Summers, PLSHS Class of 2013

• For winning the title of Miss USA 2018, becoming the first Nebraskan to wear the crown.

Sarah attended PLCS from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating from Papillion La Vista South High School in 2013. She participated in Circle of Friends, journalism, Titanium Show Choir, National Honor Society, track and was Homecoming princess. Outside of school, she participated in many pageants and was chosen Miss Nebraska Teen USA 2012.

Summers attended Texas Christian University, graduating with degrees in child development and strategic communication.

In 2018, Summers won the Miss Nebraska USA pageant, earning her a spot in the Miss USA pageant. She won the title of Miss USA 2018, becoming the first Nebraskan to wear the crown. During her reign, she lived in New York City and traveled extensively.

Summers now lives in Dallas with her husband, Conner Combs. She is a social media influencer and is followed by nearly a quarter of a million people on Instagram alone.

Distinguished Alumni of Papillion La Vista: The Five Colonels, PLHS Class of 1989

• For the rare and distinguished achievement of five Monarch classmates earning the rank of colonel in the United States military. They are Col. David Haskell, Col. James Howard, Col. Michael McClung, Col. Ryan Rogers and Col. Ronald Stuewe.

The Papillion La Vista High School Class of 1989 produced five high ranking military officers in the United States Armed Forces. Earning the rank of Colonel is a rare and distinguished achievement, making it highly unusual to have five colonels in one public high school graduating class.

Michael McClung, James Howard, David Haskell, Ryan Rogers and Ronald Stuewe all had a lot in common during their time at PLHS. All five maintained high academic achievements and were involved in student activities, including yearbook, cross country, student council, wrestling, baseball, football, National Honor Society and track.

Four have retired after serving our nation with distinction, while Col. Haskell is currently serving as the Joint Special Operations Commander - Somolia. All carried their Monarch pride with them around the world.