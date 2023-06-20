Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating our state’s native pollinators — including more than 200 species of butterflies — this week during Nebraska Pollinator Week.

A dozen events across the state are hosted by the commission and its partners, including one Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schramm Education Center, 21502 W. Highway 31 near Gretna.

The Pollinator Party will be held in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab, Nebraska Extension, the UNL Entomology Department and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. It is free and open to the public.

The party invites participants to see live honey bees, bumble bees, and other live insects, as well as explore a sensory hive exploration, including a drone petting zoo. Get your face painted and take home a native seed ball.

Participants can help survey the Schramm prairie for insects and plants in a prairie bioblitz or buy plants at a plant sale hosted by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. They can also make pollinator crafts and play pollinator games, learn about leafcutter bees, extract and bottle their honey for purchase and taste different types of honey.

Questions can be answered by an Extension gardener and entomologist, and opportunities for community science will be shared.

Additionally, food will be available for purchase from Family Traditions BBQ & Sweets Food Truck.

Find more events at nebraskapollinatorweek.org or pollinator.org/pollinator-week.