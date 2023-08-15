One could call it a history lesson that was child’s play.
On the grounds of the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion Saturday, dozens of children took part in some old-fashioned games.
“These are games that kids don’t do anymore,” said Cindy Mahanes, vice president of the Papillion Area Historical Society.
The event was the idea of Ashley Bohl, president of the society, who thought it would be a good time to treat today’s youth to some good old-fashioned fun from the past.
This event, held for the first time, was sponsored by the historical society and the Papillion Public Library.
Among the activities was a farm chore game in which the kids individually were timed in doing various chores like gathering eggs, pulling up vegetables, milking a “cow,” washing laundry the old-fashioned way, riding a “horse” to carry mail to a post office and picking up a book for the library.
From left, Nicollette Warren, 11, Grace Coleman, Savanna McKamy, 8, and her mom, Bre, compete in a wheelbarrow race during the field day held at the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Sterling Nuss of Springfield, 4, center, watches as his brother, Easton, 7, at right, pulls rubber ducks from a pool to earn prizes during the field day held at the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Hayden Walls, 7, plays a game of cornhole with Casey the Lion, a mascot for the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team, during the field day held at the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Olivia Bohl, 12, left, and her aunt, Lea Mainquist, at right, go for the gold in a three-legged race during the field day held at the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.