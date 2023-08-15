One could call it a history lesson that was child’s play.

On the grounds of the historic Portal School in downtown Papillion Saturday, dozens of children took part in some old-fashioned games.

“These are games that kids don’t do anymore,” said Cindy Mahanes, vice president of the Papillion Area Historical Society.

The event was the idea of Ashley Bohl, president of the society, who thought it would be a good time to treat today’s youth to some good old-fashioned fun from the past.

This event, held for the first time, was sponsored by the historical society and the Papillion Public Library.

Among the activities was a farm chore game in which the kids individually were timed in doing various chores like gathering eggs, pulling up vegetables, milking a “cow,” washing laundry the old-fashioned way, riding a “horse” to carry mail to a post office and picking up a book for the library.

Other games included wheelbarrow races, three-legged races, potato sack races, water balloon tosses and a cornhole event.

“It was fun, very fun,” said Easton Nuss, among the participants.

Ruth Gresko especially enjoyed the potato sack races.

“That was cool,” she said. “I had a good time.”

Gemmah Montiel, a member of the Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, said it’s about more than just fun.

“It helps kids stay in shape,” she said.

Easton’s mother, Violet Nuss, agreed.

“It was good exercise,” she said.