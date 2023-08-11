Returning six starters from a state runner-up team, Gretna is the top softball team in Sarpy County after a state runner-up finish last year, but other teams are on the up.

BELLEVUE EAST

Head coach: Casie Onken

Record in 2022: 13-17

Losing just two starters from last year, the Chieftains bring back much more experience after starting four freshmen.

“This year we have much more experience and we know the level of competition we will need to compete at to be successful,” head coach Casie Onken said. “Our goal this season is to increase our team's chemistry by focusing on the positives and improving one percent every day. We are hoping this will help guide us to make a run at the state tournament in October.”

The biggest challenge for the Chieftains will be their numbers, with only 18 players across JV and varsity. Health will be key to have a true shot at state, and Onken expects many players to find themselves playing multiple positions and fulfilling multiple roles.

Seniors Val Fitzgerald Courtney Ehlers will be “great team leaders” aiming to make their final season memorable.

Sophomore starting pitcher Alisha McMurtry threw 78 innings with 103 strikeouts to just 35 walks. McMurtry led the team in batting average (.347) with six home runs and 26 RBIs.

Junior transfers Maddy Mitchell and Haley deMontel are expected to play big roles.

“We are looking forward to what they can contribute,” Onken said.

BELLEVUE WEST

Head coach: Bre Salgado

Record in 2022: 16-15

The Thunderbirds took a massive step forward last year (8-21 in 2021), but lose first team All-Sarpy County selection Madi Hays – senior batted .600 (sixth in Nebraska), had a slugging percentage of 1.450 (sixth nationally, first in the state) and hit 12 home runs (16th nationally, ninth in state).

“Our general expectations this season is to continue growing and developing a strong and positive team culture,” head coach Bre Salgado said. “We are expecting to continue to see success on the field and off the field through continued growth in softball IQ and skills development.”

The TBirds end goal is to make the state tournament, but have small and short-term goals to make steps in that direction.

With a very large incoming freshman class, there are positives and negatives. Salgado said it allows for a team culture to be established, but brings a learning curve that means more time must be spent on learning and knowing the game and setting expectations for the program.

“Thankfully, we have a large group of juniors and well seasoned seniors that will help bring the freshman to where they are needed to be for the program,” Salgado said.

Seniors Taylor Phelpes and Jillian Hazel will be impact players on and off the field at Bellevue West.

“Taylor will be effective behind the plate to lead the defense and Jillian will be leading from the outfield," Salgado said.

Salgado expects junior pitcher Aubrey White to have a strong season statistically in the circle and continue to “be dominant over opponents.”

Junior Madison Studer and freshman Jaycee Woodard will also shine statistically at the plate, and the freshman class brings “a lot of talent and potential” to shine.

Two new coaches — Grace Boganowski and Kierney Skiles — both played at least three seasons in college and graduated in May. Boganowski will help develop the infield and offense, while Skiles will work with the outfield and slappers. Stormie Gonzales-Dorn and Liz Kottich remain on staff this season as well.

GRETNA

Head coach: Bill Heard

Record in 2022: 37-2, Class A state runner-up

The Dragons return six starters — Alexis Jensen, Brylee Rupiper, Megan Marshall, Skarlett Jones, Kennedy Boyer, Anniston Trevarrow — from a team that ran through most of their schedule to a 36-0 start.

Gretna has lots of returning experience, but faces good competition every night out in Class A that makes the season a grind.

“The kids had a good summer and are excited for the fall season," Heard said.

Other returning contributors Brylee Heard, Eme Johnson, Lily Rowe and Adeline Fliege are joined by Hastings transfer Carlie Muhlbach.

GRETNA EAST

Head coach: Wade Tracy

Record in 2022: DNP (first season in ‘23)

Welcome to Sarpy County softball, Griffins!

Wade Tracy, an assistant under Heard last year at Gretna High, takes the helm for the inaugural season on the dirt at the intersection of Lincoln Road and South 180th Street.

Limited without seniors across all sports this season, the Griffins will depend heavily on their juniors but with pieces coming in from a team that was undefeated heading into the state tournament.

Time will certainly be needed to build a brand, but the brick-by-brick mantra highlighted by the Gretna East football team will be evident as the Griffins take off.

OMAHA BRYAN

Head coach: Rachel Allen

Record in 2022: 9-21

Led by senior twins Emma and Erin Loftus last year, the Bears will likely experience some growing pains after losing both to graduation.

Sophomores Natalie Arens and Olivia Polsley, and juniors Yazmeen Rocha Garcia, Alyssa Grothe and Hannah Carlson are all returners with at least 24 games played last year (all but Arens and Carlson played in all 30 games).

OMAHA GROSS

Head coach: Kelsey Knoblauch

Record in 2022: 6-16

The Cougars aim to shift the perspective on Omaha Gross softball with first-year head coach Knoblauch in charge.

“Our expectations are that we are shifting the idea that Gross Softball does have a good team," Knoblauch said. "I've heard in the past that people look down on GCHS softball and we want that to change. Our girls have been working very hard and learning a lot. All I ask is for that to continue throughout the season and that we play with one goal in mind, and that is a team effort for a winning season.”

With a very young team that has talent but needs to piece it together and work as a team, the Cougars will look to senior leaders Grace Riha and Megan Hempel to step up and lead.

Lauren Kosse joins the two seniors as a returning starter, with Riha and Hempel leading the infield and Kosse the outfield.

Who are the student-athletes who will lead your team, either statistically or as an overall team player/glue teammate?

“On top of those three we have more sophomores returning and we are also looking forward to this talented freshman class," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch is especially looking forward to Sofia Gomez in the infield, Brynn Hofmann in the outfield and two top pitchers, Lexi Skradski and Annabelle Kreber.

“As a whole, our girls are amazing and they are aware of what we are trying to accomplish," Knoblauch said. "I have girls that are willing to try different positions so that the team benefits. As a coach, you enjoy having those types of players on your roster.”

Knoblauch added there is no other school she’d rather be at, and credited the “G Crew” for the “best dirt field in the Metro” in her preseason comments.

“I want to raise the bar and get these girls to work hard each and every practice to get to that next level or even just to change the reputation of Gross Catholic Softball," Knoblauch said. "I have a great coaching staff that is very excited for who we could be this year and the years to come.”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Head coach: Todd Petersen

Record in 2022: 25-10, state semifinalist

The Monarchs have been a state tournament team in every season for the last three decades. Don’t expect that to change in 2023 as Petersen’s Papio squad goes for No. 31 straight.

Emma McGrath, Emmie Wills and Haley Wilwerding are all big losses, but the rest of the Monarchs team that played their best softball over the last month of the season (12-2 after a loss to Gretna on Sept. 24) and rode to the state semifinals, where they fell 4-0 to the Dragons.

Among returners, junior starting pitchers Carly Bertolini (12-3, 4.04 ERA, 87 strikeouts) and Amanda Gibilisco (11-7. 4.27 ERA, 76 strikeouts) mean the Monarchs are in a good position in the circle.

At the plate, Wills and Wilwerding had the best batting averages among players with more than 10 at-bats, but seniors Kamira Botos, Morgan Byrd, Peyton Ivener, Kloey Hamblen and Morgan Stock all hit .273 or better, while junior Gibilisco and Wolfe batted at least .327. Botos led with 34 RBIs (tied for team lead), and added three home runs to match Hamblen.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Head coach: Tom Horton

Record in 2022: 21-14, state tournament appearance

Although the Titans were bounced after two games (the second a thrilling but ultimately heartbreaking 14-13 defeat to Millard North) in a return to the state tournament, 2022 was a special season.

Seven seniors gone to graduation leaves a big gap for Papio South to overcome, but the top two Titans hitters — sophomore Emersyn Exner (.484 average) and Kinsely Stover (.424) — both return to the Southside with their combined 43 RBIs.

Sophomore Hailey Rasmussen is the lone returner with experience in the circle — nine appearances, 21 innings pitched with a 4.59 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

PLATTEVIEW

Head coach: Aaron Lingle

Record in 2022: 2-23

The Trojans battled through a challenging 2022 season, but saw now-sophomore Khloe Hartman emerge with a .365 batting average, 17 RBIs and two home runs (one a grand slam). Senior Grace Beaty was the main pitcher, logging 78 innings with 47 strikeouts, while sophomore Paisley Peklo also pitched 23.2 innings.