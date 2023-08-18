Two state finalists, three more qualifiers, a brand-new team and plenty of growth on the horizon — football in Sarpy County will be full of excitement in 2023.

Bellevue East

2022: 4-5

First game: at Lincoln Northeast (8/25)

Returning starters (8 offense, 7 defense): Mason Chandler, Ath/MLB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Adin Carrera, CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jacob Dietrich, WR-DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Ricky Foster, L, 6-2, 275, Sr.; Mason Lira, L, 5-9, 265, Sr.; Aidan Crismon, L, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Ben Ewing, l-LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; AJ Lucas, Rb-LB, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Julian Lamas, L, 5-9, 230, Sr.; Ty Harris, WR-DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jack Duncan, L, 5-10, 220, Jr.; Dillon Ginter, WR-LB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Elon Washington, WR, 5-4, 125, So.

Coach Aaron Thurmann’s outlook: “We are very excited for the potential we have for this season. We got four wins last season, the most in one season in eight years. We were one series away from earning a fifth, so it is safe to say our student athletes are hungry and know what they want to go after this season. We have a ton of key pieces coming back.”

The Chieftains pair two of the top linebackers in the area — Dillon Ginter and Mason Chandler — who combined for 153 total tackles (7 for loss). Both were also valuable contributors on offense. Chandler took over in week three as the starter at quarterback, and went on to pass for just over 1,000 yards while running for 372 and scoring 18 total touchdowns, but threw 11 interceptions.

“There is no question Mason is one of the top middle linebacker prospects in the state,” Thumann said. “He is strong, fast, physical, has a nose for the ball and is incredibly smart. He led the team in tackles and in touchdowns last year. He makes everyone around him better and he is a tremendous teacher and teammate.”

Ginter added 10 receptions for 93 yards, but with the Chieftains three leading receivers gone to graduation, expect him to step into a bigger role alongside Ty Harris (14-128) and A.J. Lucas (71 rushes for 365 yards and five TDs, 8 receptions for 70 yards and one TD) out of the backfield. Lucas is a well-rounded back, but will need to prioritize ball security after losing three fumbles in 2022.

With 15 starters returning on both sides of the ball, experience will be key and is especially strong on the line of scrimmage, where Ricky Foster, Matt Anderson, Ben Ewing, Julian Lamas and Jack Duncan have “grown closer each week” and will play a “key role” in the Chieftains’ success.

“We know we have to continue to change the mindset about Bellevue East and we have to continue to change our best. That is the only way we can achieve what we know we are capable of doing. Change starts with us and we will strive to take advantage of every opportunity in front of us.”

Bellevue West

2022: 7-4, quarterfinals

First game: v Creighton Prep (8/18)

Returning starters (9-5): Daniel Kaelin, QB, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Isaiah McMorris, WR, 6-0, 174, Sr.; Dae’Vonn Hall, WR, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Ben Goodwater, WR, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Rylan Schweiss, C, 5-10, 235, Jr.; Bryce Luehring, OG, 6-1, 250, Jr.; Jacob Arop, T, 6-6, 265, Sr.; Jeffrey Kunzman, T, 6-2, 265, Sr.; CJ Gauff, RB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Charlie Gewinner, RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Asher Jenkins, DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Chris Lawson, DT, 6-2, 300, Sr.; Aden Morris, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Stanley Haeder, DE, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Araf Evans, DB, 6-0, 185, So.

Coach Mike Huffman’s outlook: “The 2022 Thunderbirds were decimated by injuries at key spots and lost more than one game in the regular season for the first time since 2014. The 7-4 record has not sat well in the offseason. The positive of a season like that is the number of players who were forced into action. That should bode well for the 2023 campaign as we return key players at almost all spots.”

The trio of Kaelin and receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris will, of course, garner the most attention, but expect Ben Goodwater and running backs C.J. Gauff and Charlie Gewinner to make an impact throughout the season.

The TBirds defense has a good amount of turnover — five starters returning — but expect safety/linebacker Asher Jenkins to control things in the middle of the field while Aden Morris and Stanley Haeder to wreak havoc off the edges of the line.

Gretna

2022: 12-1, state runner-up

First game: v Omaha Burke (8/25)

Returning starters (4-4): Michael Scheef, WR, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Alex Runge, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Alex Wilcoxson, QB-DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Joey Vieth, DB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Isaiah Weber, RB-LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Aaron Sibley, L, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Bennett Stock, OL, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Caleb Sherman, RB-LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Kalvin Janssen, OL, 6-4, 170, Jr.; Cameron Bothwell, K, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Coach Mike Kayl’s outlook: “We have some big shoes to fill after graduation but have a solid group returning with game experience. We're returning a good portion of our offensive line and our running back who was near 1,000 yards last season. We will need to develop some depth on both sides of the ball, which will be a little thinner with the opening of the new high school. Should be solid in the kicking game, returning our kicker and punter.”

Alex Wilcoxson is in an unenviable position, taking over the QB1 position for 2022 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Zane Flores — a record-setting signal caller now at Oklahoma State — with a stat line of 6-for-6, 44 yards and one TD for the Dragons.

The transition into the starting role will be aided by the presence of three returning starters on the offensive line — Aaron Sibley, Bennett Stock and Kalvin Janssen — and near-1,000-yard running back Isaiah Weber, who battled injuries but still ran in 12 TDs in 10 games played and competed in the CrossFit Games this summer. Wide receiver Michael Scheef returns the most production (16 receptions for 246 yards and two TDs).

Defensively, the secondary returns the most experience with Wilcoxson, Alex Runge and Joey Vieth — who committed to South Dakota State earlier in August — the returning starters along with linebacker Caleb Sherman.

“Staying healthy and creating depth will be one of our biggest challenges. Also to not be complacent with past success,” Kayl said.

Gretna East

New school

First game: at Hastings (8/25)

Top players: Mason Gunn, RB-LB, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Luke Johnson, TE-OLB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Kale Toledo, L, 6-1, 280, Jr.; Caden Annis, WR-DB, 5-8, 150, So.; Luke Miller, L, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Grayson Fisher, WR-DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Coach: Justin Haberman, longtime assistant at Omaha Westside

The Griffins’ entrance into Class B football certainly brings plenty of unknowns, but Haberman provides pedigree to the top of the coaching staff, which he filled with experienced coaches and coordinators.

Omaha Bryan

2022: 3-6

First game: at Omaha Benson (9/1)

Returning starters (4-2): Jeremiah Gorham, Wr-DB, Sr.; Johnathan Clemons, HB, Sr.; Braylon Rogers, RB, Sr.; Jaiden Riley, L, Sr.; Mi’Khel Thomas, LB, Sr.

Coach Ryan Hanson's outlook: “We expect to continue to build upon and improve from our 3-win season last year. Lack of numbers and depth is always a challenge that we face every season.”

The three team captains — Jeremiah Gorham, Jordan Juma and Johnathan Clemons — will lead the way for a Bears team that faces big turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Gorham was a triple threat on offense, throwing for 226 yards, running for 554, and receiving for 441, while scoring 12 total touchdowns. The senior wide receiver/defensive back also totaled 36 tackles.

Juma totaled 13 tackles and one sack last year.

Omaha Gross

2022: 12-1, state runner-up

First game: v Beatrice (8/24)

Returning starters (3 offense-2 defense): Colby Duncan, QB, Sr.; Westin Miller Ayivi. WR-DE, Sr.; Ryan Weiss, L, Sr.; Hank Nosbisch, RB-LB, Sr.; Ethan Le, WR-LB, Sr.

Coach Tom Van Haute’s outlook: “We will look to our senior returners to step up in a big way for us. We will look to our underclassmen to provide depth and compete for starting roles. Colby will provide leadership and poise at quarterback.”

The Cougars undergo a massive overhaul from last year’s Class B runner-up team, but have experience at some key positions. Quarterback Colby Duncan returns, as does leading receiver Westin Miller Ayivi. Linebackers Hank Nosbisch — also listed as a running back — and Ethan Le (wide receiver) both bring back experience in the middle of the Gross defense, and Ryan Weiss is the lone lineman returning from a senior-heavy line in 2022 that set the tone for the Cougars’ success.

Sam Shepoka and John Streit will add senior leadership on the lines, while Nate Pechar will contribute at running back and linebacker.

“Our overall team speed on both sides of the ball will be very good. I look forward to underclassmen stepping into bigger roles in all 3 phases,” Van Haute said. “Our overall depth presents a few challenges but I feel confident in our conditioning.”

Papillion-La Vista

2022: 4-6, state qualifiers

First game: at Millard North (8/24)

Returning starters (9-6): Dallas Hamilton, C, Sr.; Tavion Pirtle, QB, Sr.; Travis Hines, CB, Sr.; Payton Prestito, RB-LB, Sr.; Jordan Barrientos, RB, Sr.; Caden Busch, FB, Sr.; Eric Ingwerson, TE-DE, Sr.; Isaac Pamaran, Wr-DB, Jr.; Owen Bogacz, WR, Jr.; Garin Maley, T-DE, Jr.; Kale Johnson, WR-DB, Jr.

Coach Tim Williams’ outlook: “This fall we are looking to return a lot of experienced players. Last year we played a lot of sophomores and juniors and we played competitively. We will have a young offensive line but we like the way they have progressed in the off season.”

An offense full of returning starters means the Monarchs should continue to progress and have a chance to eclipse last year's win total.

Pirtle threw for 1434 yards with 16 TDs and 7 INTs, while Prestito (1178 yards, 10 TDs) and Barrientos (513 yards, 3 TDs) led the ground game.

Pitt commit Ingwerson is a dangerous threat at tight end and a force at defensive end as well, leading Papio with 4.5 sacks, second with 11 tackles for loss — and all four Monarch leading receivers (Pamaran, Bogacz, Barrientos and Ingwerson) mean Pirtle will have all of his top targets back.

On defense, Pamaran brings back the team lead in tackles (82 total, 54 solo), and defensive back Kale Johnson brings more experience with 66 total tackles.

For a deeper look at the Monarchs, see "Pospisil: Millard North, Papio look to turn programs around as they make preseason top 10."

Papillion-La Vista South

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

First game: at North Platte (8/18)

Returning starters (6-3): Sam Schuler, QB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Keenan Flannery, TE, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Austin Hurt, OL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Aidan Birk, OL, 5-11, 265, Sr.; Roy Skogerboe, WR, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Seth Allen, WR, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Kylan Connor, LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Ben Shafer, LB, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Ty Jelinek, DB, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Christian Campbell, K, 6-0, 150, Sr.

Coach Tim Clemenger’s outlook: “Our senior leadership will be very important to our success this year.”​

Defensively, Papio South is heavily retooling with just three starters — linebackers Kylan Conner and Ben Shafer, and defensive back Ty Jelinek — returning, but plenty of players on that side of the ball have experience from last year.

Nick Pysh, Aiden Whitted and Mikah Lukassen, along with Conner and Shafer, will be depended upon to slow down the North Platte run game. Anthony Jones and Max Niiya in the secondary also bring varsity experience, and Papillion-La Vista transfer Casey Popish will add some strength to pair with Alex Herrera at defensive end with Keenan Flannery.

Offensively, senior starting quarterback Sam Schuler returns after a highly-efficient season, completing 63.5% of passes for 1,428 yards, 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions. However, the loss of last year’s 1,000-yard rusher Devyn Jones will leave a challenge for the Titans to overcome. But Connor (501 yards, six touchdowns), sophomore Derek Jones (131 yards, two touchdowns) and Schuler’s legs will mean the Titans should have solid production from a ground attack that gained 1,865 yards last year. Two starting offensive linemen — Austin Hurt and Aidan Birk — also return.

In the passing game, seniors Roy Skogerboe, Keenan Flannery and Seth Allen return (combined for 60 receptions for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns) will give Schuler familiarity, and junior Bryson Bahl could see even more targets after receiving 12 passes for 130 yards in 2022.

“Our 2023 team has put high expectations on themselves. They expect to earn a good playoff seed and make a deep run,” Clemenger said. “We're excited to see our new guys step up. We have some young, but talented guys in some spots. Some of them might stub their toes early, but they'll be great players and huge contributors in the long run for our team.”

Clemenger added that Grant Beckenhauer and Ashton Blakeman have been among those to emerge this summer.

Platteview

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

First game: v Falls City (8/25)

Returning starters (4-3): Reiman Zebert, WR-DB, 6-5, 170, Jr.; Dezmond Straatmann, WR-LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Reed Patera, RB-LB, 5-7, 150, So.; Ben Tuttle, L, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Jaycob Oleson, L, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Coach Mark McLaughlin’s outlook: “We graduated one of our most athletic classes in recent history. There are quite a few players who returned from last year who played in various roles. We have several kids back that started a few games here and a few games there due to injuries. We expect some of those players to be major contributors. There are some holes on the offensive line that need to be patched in, along with replacing our quarterback, several quality receivers and two solid running backs.”

Wide receiver/linebacker Dezmond Straatman — called a special teams demon by McLaughlin — returned a kick for a touchdown in last year’s playoff loss to Adams Central. Straatman caught 34 receptions for 375 yards and six TDs, and led the Trojans defense with 68 total tackles (9.5 for loss) while intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles.

Joining Straatman at receiver is Reiman Zebert, also a defensive back, who is expected to have a big year on both sides of the ball.

“He makes plays in the red zone on fades and corners, but he also runs the drags, posts and whip routes really well,” McLaughlin said.

Being a big part of the screen game last year, McLaughlin said Zebert could be in for a “go off” type year.

On the lines, seniors Ben Tuttle and Jaycob Oleson exhibit strength and mobility on both sides of the ball.

“Scrappy” middle linebacker Reed Patera — running back on offense — had 67 tackles last year and excels at going from sideline to sideline, recovering fumbles and terrorizing quarterbacks.